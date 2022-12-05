Julia Stidham: Ch-cha-cha-changes…

Hello,

How are you? I hope that you and your loved ones are doing well this holiday season.

How are we? The Union is still going through many changes. As you can see, we have hired new employees in the last month or so! It’s great to have them join us. In editorial, we have hired Marianne Boll-See as a staff writer. She brings her years of experience as an English teacher to our newsroom. We’ve also hired Dora Scott, who writes for our special sections, manages all our special publications, and is the editor for The Wildwood Independent. And Jacob Lafleur is our new Graphics Lead; he works on many of our publications and advertiser supplements. Melissa Lane just joined us too. She manages our events and is currently working very hard on the Home and Garden Show that we are planning for April of 2023. It’s going to be very full and have lots of changes in regards to more vendors and selection. It will be the place to go for all your Home and Garden needs.

A big thank you to the entire team here at The Union. The dedication and resilience you have shown over the past few months is shining through. A special thanks to Tom Durkin for jumping in to help where needed as well. We really appreciate his experience in the newsroom and his offer to help us as we hire and get things back in place.

We also have a surprise in store for all of our crossword puzzle lovers out there. I know who you are. I’ve met so many of you and you always tell me it’s one of the favorite parts of your local paper. This is just for you! Keep an eye out right after Christmas.

We know we still have a lot of work ahead of us here, but it feels as if we are heading in the right direction. I hear from many of you each day and appreciate all the feedback. We are learning from you all. We can’t even begin to tell you how much we appreciate all the Letters to the Editor, the pictures you send in, and the community pitching in to keep local content the main focus of our paper.

We are still working on improving our printing. Quite a bit of money is being invested to improve the print quality of our presses. We are also getting ready to move our circulation system to a new system. We are doing a full-system conversion so that we can better serve you as a subscriber.

As a subscriber, you will soon receive a letter notifying you of the upcoming changes. If you are a local business that works with us, you will also see changes in how your invoice looks and updates in our business office processes. We are doing all this to streamline our services and make things easier for our customers.

Another change will be our new website. It will be here soon. We know change is very hard, but we’ve been working on this update for a couple of months. It will be cleaner, more engaging, and an updated version for our community. It will be easier to navigate, blending professional development and design. These are two very different specialties crucial to a website’s design. Our current website was more about development—focusing on the basic functions needed. Currently, we serve over 500,000 page views a month, which breaks down to 180,000 unique visitors and 322,000 sessions a month. Daily readers spend a lot of time on our site. Our website is an incredibly important part of our business. With this type of volume, it is necessary to make sure our website is of high-caliber quality, ease, and functionality. It was time for an update. We hope that you will like it!

We appreciate all the support and continued patronage. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions.

To contact Publisher Julia Stidham email jstidham@theunion.com or call 530-477-4243.