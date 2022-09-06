Cathy Wilcox-Barnes: Historic neighborhoods at stake

For the first time in 87 years, Nevada City has little or no control over density planning decisions in our single-family residential (R1) areas. The state of California, in a one-size-fits-all Senate Bill, (SB 9) took away the rights for most cities to plan their own density and destiny. SB 9 not only allows for lot splits down to as small as 1,200 square feet, but it also takes away notice to neighbors, traditional setback requirements, and consideration of impacts or capacity to provide policing, water, sewer, traffic, and other infrastructure necessities. All with no mandate for affordable housing.

Planning is valuable. When we do not plan for the future, when things happen willy-nilly, the results are usually less than desirable. Local planning ordinances are tools that help us do that planning and serve as valuable assets to obtaining a good outcome. Zoning regulations are not new to Nevada City. The city’s first Zoning Ordinance was implemented in 1935. The Dec. 14, 1935, Nugget newspaper stated of the ordinance, “Its object is to prevent the future ruination of residential districts.”

Since that date, the city of Nevada City has been guided by a zoning ordinance and the accompanying guidelines. Those regulations have helped to preserve the Nevada City so many have moved here to enjoy. Do not be misled. Those guidelines and rules are still in place with SB 9, except the density restrictions and notice to neighbors have been removed. R1 zoning is not historical district zoning, nor is it multi-family, high-density zoning. R1 zoning currently allows property owners to have one primary unit and two ADU (Additional Dwelling Units) on their lot, if they have room.

Opponents to the proposed Historic Neighborhoods District Initiative (HNDI) say it will put new, onerous regulations and bureaucratic steps for homeowners in the newly designated historic neighborhoods. That is not true. There are no new regulations attached to the initiative — just a designation of “historic.” The city would simply revert to the long-standing rules in place on Dec. 31, 2021. The current historical district has its own boundaries and zoning regulations specific to the downtown core. The regulations in place for downtown historical district remain in place for the areas zoned GB/HD, which is the downtown area of Nevada City. None of those regulations have applied to the R1 (single-family) district in the past and they will not apply under the NHDI proposal.

Recent comments would lead us to believe ordinances that implement planning guidelines and regulations are detrimental to our property rights and values. Not true. Zoning ordinances and guidelines are tools used by local agencies to promote cohesive planning. A zoning ordinance groups buildings together into zoning districts. One such “district” is R1 (single-family) zoning and the regulations on R1 zoning take into consideration density, aesthetics and, by extension, impacts to infrastructure such as water, sewer, streets, fire, police, and other services. These regulations have served to enhance, not depreciate, our property values and have made Nevada City properties attractive to homeowners.

Opponents have also stated that buildout will not happen here. That is a head-in-the-sand response. It will happen here. Those of us who have lived here 70, 60, 50, 40, even 30 or 20 years or less have seen the change and the increasing problems from ADUs being used as short-term vacation rentals, rather than long-term housing. We have seen the increased lack of off-street parking result in narrow, neighborhood streets becoming basically one-way. We have seen and are paying for the need to expand the water and wastewater plants to meet diminishing capacity. We have seen the degradation of our historic neighborhoods as they have become destinations for short-term vacationers.

If you moved here and bought a house after 1935, you bought it with regulations attached. The HNDI does not attach any new regulations. It only attaches the word “historic.” Its intent is to preserve our historic neighborhood communities where people enjoy their yards and their neighborhoods. Do not be fooled by the detractors. More density does not translate to more affordable housing. It just translates to more density – not long-term affordable homes.

How do we protect our residential districts from future ruination? We continue to allow our own local planning documents to provide us with appropriate, well-thought-out infill in our historic residential neighborhoods. The Historic Neighborhoods District Initiative (Measure W) will help us accomplish that worthy objective.

Cathy Wilcox-Barnes lives in Nevada City