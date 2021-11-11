Cathy Lee Knight: Music education is well worth supporting

Nov. 30 marks this year’s Giving Tuesday. This year I will be supporting Music in the Mountains.

A music education does more for young people than simply give them music. A music education program does more for the community than we can quantify. I witnessed the power of music this past weekend.

More than 30 years ago, I was working full time, making ends meet as a single mother. My daughter was a very rambunctious little girl who loved music. Much to my chagrin, she would stand on the couches in the living room, regaling anyone who would listen with the latest version of any pop song on the radio. I worked to pay for her piano lessons.

I played the piano every Sunday at our local church, and my daughter sang with our church band. At 12 years old, she took up the clarinet. At 14, she joined her high school choir.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, my daughter, now in her 40s, sang with Music in the Mountains for their fall concert. It was a breathtaking moment for the community, the first live choral concert since the beginning of the pandemic. As the music swelled, the audience wept.





In that moment, after months of community discord related to politics and the pandemic, I felt harmony. Music brings people together. It enriches the lives of our friends and neighbors and it brings the community together.

Music education has been a joy in my daughter’s life, but it has been more than that. It was a foundation in her early education that led her to bigger things. It was her joy in high school and became her pathway to college.

She never pursued music professionally. She got her college degrees from UC Davis in English Literature and Colonial American History. After college, she served in social services, and has worked for several nonprofits in Sacramento and Nevada counties.

Nevada County’s elementary and middle schools currently do not have paid, on-staff professional music teachers. Music in the Mountains serves that need. Without programs like Music in the Mountains, we might not have people like my daughter, an educated professional woman, working for the greater good of our community.

I’m so thankful for my daughter’s music education and I’m so thankful to Music in the Mountains for serving that need in our community. Please join me this Giving Tuesday in supporting our local nonprofits. Please give generously on Nov. 30.

Cathy Lee Knight lives in Grass Valley.