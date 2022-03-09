Catherine Busch: Community invited to today’s open house at Nevada County Media

Nevada County has an un-mined resource that can do more for our community than all the gold underground. It has the capacity to invest heavily in the understanding, experience, and collaboration among community members.

The mission statement of this resource: “To foster community dialogue, increase civic engagement, and enrich the cultural life of our community through digital media. We serve the public interest through fostering collaboration around creative expression.”

And this resource, our two “gold mines,” is Nevada County Media and Ramona Howard, the director and visionary behind NCM!

Before coming to Nevada County Media, Howard and her son ran their own business in the film industry in Los Angeles. When they sold the business, she and her husband moved to Nevada County to be closer to her granddaughter and to garden. She was a part of Master Gardeners until she became executive director of NCM, saving the organization from oblivion.

Since 2017, she has put her heart and soul into bringing to life this extraordinary resource, facilitating a 10,000-square-foot facility to become a creative hub for people to learn, to create, to collaborate and to share. You can find more information about what NCM offers on their website at https://nevadacountymedia.org .





Ramona has put in anywhere from 60 to 90 hours a week, working to make this must-see facility happen. Her broad knowledge about the film industry, business, event planning, construction, technical engineering, website programming, social media, grass roots marketing and staff management, have all been brought to bear in order to bring NCM to where it is today.

Howard has dedicated her time, talent, hopes and dreams so that we in our community can know each other better, to be better informed, to enjoy each other’s interests, and to keep abreast of what’s happening in our local government. She and the staff at NCM are also eager to provide production resources for every school in our county.

NCM has a nominal membership fee, which entitles participation in training classes, instruction on different levels of production, equipment use … there’s no limit to learning!

For example, an 80-year-old community member with a passion for caring for pets, could come in and, with the help of the NCM staff, create a video program on the importance or spaying and neutering their dog or cat.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, NCM has the ability and teaching capacity for multi-camera studio programs that can be created on an unlimited variety of topics.

NCM is there to help you create both simple programming or help you push your limits on learning digital media while collaborating with other interested members of the community.

Supervision is there for the asking! Memberships for students from kindergarten to high school are free.

Nevada County Media is a must-see facility that includes everything from a simple green-screen studio to a larger fixed camera studio, editing rooms, podcast production room, large meeting room, and a video history museum currently under construction highlighting the Grass Valley Group and its pioneering contributions to the television industry.

You are invited to visit Nevada County’s Media’s gold at their open house from noon to 7 p.m. today. They are located at 355 Crown Point Circle, Suite D, in Grass Valley (behind Analog Devices).

Catherine Busch is an award-winning documentary filmmaker. She lives in Nevada City.