Cast and crew shine, author Amy Tan offers post-show Q&A

This past Sunday, the Nevada Theatre was packed with masked patrons in attendance to see Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra’s (CATS) performance of “The Joy Luck Club,” a play adaptation of the beloved 1989 novel by author Amy Tan.

There was a special, silent reverence among Sunday’s audience — for the many talented actors on stage, and for the author herself, Amy Tan, who attended the show and spoke after the play’s conclusion.

Sunday was also the first day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which seeks to recognize the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.

For those familiar with the Nevada County theater scene, Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra is a well known institution. CATS, a public benefits charitable corporation, promotes diversity of the arts through multicultural theater, events and workshops. CATS has served Nevada County, as well as surrounding communities, since 1994. To read more about CATS, visit catsweb.org .

A PLAY WITHIN A PLAY

“The Joy Luck Club“ follows four Chinese women who immigrate to America and their American-born daughters. As director Jeffrey Mason put it, the story is ”mothers and daughters never perceiving anything in quite the same way, as much as they try, so we watch each of them struggle to understand the other side even while insisting on her own point of view.“

The relationships drive this story, and it was the acting on Sunday that stole the show. The mothers of this adaptation are played by Lisa Moon, Olivia Pritchett, Patty Lum-Ohmann and Bernadette Garcia. The daughters by Mirah V. Lucas, Michele Fitzhugh Nesbit, Ariel Elliot and Holli Hiraoka-Hurst. They’re backed by cast members Val Lee Acoba, Chase Coney, Tina Mark, Greg Saiyo, Sonny Alforque and Scott Young. The team supporting the actors includes director Jeffrey Mason; Dennis Duesing, set design; Gina Gray and Sovahn LeBlanc, costume design; Les Solomon, lighting design; Peter Mason, sound design; Kay Carillo Drake, hair and makeup; and Kathy Duesing and Karl Meyer as property designers.

An allowance that live theater affords — unlike a novel — is that actors will play multiple characters throughout the play, whether by necessity or choice. In this adaptation, daughters play mothers of generations past, and mothers play themselves as daughters, before their own daughters’ births established them as mothers, too. The ensemble cast and the episodic nature of the adaptation — and the book it comes from — blurs the lines of identity and relationship. Having the original creator herself in the audience, as well as an awareness of the other creators present — directors, stage hands, ushers, designers, and of each actor bringing their characters off the page and into living, breathing bodies — blurs the line further, bringing us back to the theme sitting at the heart of this story.

It’s evident, watching a performance like this, the immense amount of work that happens behind the scenes which allows the work on stage to appear so moving and effortless. This adaptation did not shy away from the more dramatic and affecting moments from the original story, and instead allowed the actors to dig deep and give new life to this much loved story and its characters.

Q&A WITH AMY TAN, SANDS HALL

After the Sunday matinee performance of “The Joy Luck Club,” the cast was joined on stage by local author Sands Hall, who asked author Amy Tan a series of questions, as well as took a few from audience members.

Hall’s first question touched on something the story itself grapples with — the shift in perspective that age and time provide. Hall asked Tan about her relationship to her story, which she wrote as a daughter, but now returns to much older, “the age of a grandmother,” Tan said. Tan spoke of being moved by scenes and moments of the play she had forgotten. She spoke of attending the original film premier in 1993 with her own mother, of her fear that certain scenes and topics would hurt her.

“I thought it was going to destroy her,” Tan said.

But the opposite happened. Tan said, watching the film together, her and her mother realized they had understood each other. “You’re just like me,” Tan remembers thinking.

When the conversation shifted to the creative process and Tan’s current work, she spoke of observing the birds in her backyard. Tan explained the process of drawing the birds in her yard, the ones she had looked directly in the eye. “Continual observation over time,” she called it, likening it to the creative process of writing, of “making sense of what’s going on.” A book showcasing Tan’s bird-drawing process is forthcoming.

SEE THE SHOW

“The Joy Luck Club” is halfway through its run at The Nevada Theatre, but there’s still time to catch it. Tonight at 8 p.m., Sunday, May 8, at 2 p.m. Next week, Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m., Friday, May 13, at 8 p.m. and finally, a matinee showing at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. On top of seeing a fantastic locally produced show, you’ll also have a chance to see the newly painted murals adorning the walls of the Nevada Theatre, done by artists Brianna French, Sarah Coleman and Miles Toland.

Joslyn Fillman is the features editor of The Union. She can be reached by email at jfillman@theunion.com

KNOW & GO WHO: Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS) WHAT: “The Joy Luck Club” WHEN: Playing now through May 14 WHERE: The Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City MORE INFO: Visit catsweb.org for more info or to purchase tickets

The cast and director of “The Joy Luck Club” with author Amy Tan after Sunday’s performance and Q&A.

Photo by Kim and Rae Wood