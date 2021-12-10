Carrie McDowall: Hometown holiday rescue

Moving to Grass Valley only a few months before the COVID-19 lockdown, I found it interesting that I immediately felt at home.

Maybe it is because my second great-grandfather arrived in Nevada City in 1850 and genetic memory kicked in. Maybe it is because my husband and I spent wonderful times here before he passed. Or maybe it is just because it is just a special place.

Being a longtime KVMR listener and supporter, I immediately started my dream volunteer gig with KVMR. Working with that wonderful, committed staff is such a privilege and was greatly missed when everything shut down.

So when I was invited back, it was with great excitement that I pulled into the perfect little, free parking spot in front of the station on Spring Street. I was much less excited when I pulled out and rammed my bumper up onto the curb that juts out into the street. Sadly inspecting the visible damage later, I sighed and decided I would deal with it after Thanksgiving.

A few days later, headed out of town with my car loaded with groceries for a two-day Thanksgiving cooking marathon and luggage, I was driving to Briarpatch Coop to purchase one last thing.





Startled when nearly every dash light lit up with warning lights, I pulled off, popped the hood (after searching for the right button) and stared at the engine — a hybrid. It had two reservoir thingies. I know nothing about engines, but one thingy was full and the other empty.

So I headed to Tom’s Car Care, my great local mechanic, to help me put stuff in the empty thingy (yes I am that pathetic). It seemed that even more lights lit up by the time I coasted into their shop.

Cole at Tom’s Car Care patiently listened to my semi-hysterical (remember the groceries?) plight. Together we poured water in the empty thingy and stared at the green stuff pouring out on the ground. Undrivable + new radiator + day before Thanksgiving = panic.

Then began a Thanksgiving miracle orchestrated by some local angels. Dialing for a rental car, I reached the Hertz desk at Tripp’s Auto Body. They explained sadly that their cars were for body shop customers only. “I can be a customer!” I cried, literally. After a brief hold, Jamie came on the line telling me that they could repair both the body damage and the radiator. Suggesting I call Gold Country Tow Service, they would hold a car for me. Can you believe it!? A rental car in Grass Valley the day before Thanksgiving!

It was a busy day for Gold Country Tow Service. It would be three hours before they could get a truck to me.

I cried, “That won’t work!” and explained the dire situation regarding groceries headed to Sacramento and the rental car waiting for me at the end of the tow. Another brief hold and Brogan came back on the line telling me that he was sending his mother (his mother!) in her personal car to pick me up.

Shortly, mom pulled up in her beautiful car, popped the lid on her huge trunk, loaded in the groceries for a Thanksgiving dinner for 15, together with my luggage and swept me off to Tripp’s Auto Body.

There a nice rental car awaited me and the food and luggage loaded straight into it. With the assurance from Gold Country and Tripp’s that my car would be towed in and my insurance adjuster dealt with, I headed on down the hill only two hours late.

With all the sad news, continuing COVID-19 threats and holiday pressure, I just wanted to share how lucky I am to have this now be my hometown where business people actually care about their customers, let alone go out of their way to help.

Carrie McDowall lives in Grass Valley.