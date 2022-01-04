Calvin Clark: Our reasons for aiming to recall county supervisors

Editor’s note: Following is the list of claims and the interpretations of events by the people originating the recall attempt of all five Nevada County supervisors:

1) They concealed facts which were known, or which should have been known to them through reasonable diligence. They neglected their constituents’ warnings about the dangers of excess government which have resulted in loss of life, liberty, and property. They enabled crimes against humanity and censored public comments. They violated the oath of office, Brown Act and wasted millions of taxpayer dollars without financial impact reports.

2) They voted to violate citizens’ privacy and other rights through “Contact Tracing of Citizens” by unscreened and questionable data “Tracers” from “Rapid Trace LLC dba Over the Ridge LLC … will provide Local Health Officer Isolation and quarantine guidance … referrals …” (Res. 21-460/SR 21-0724 Nov. 9, 2021)

3) They neglected citizens requests to immediately terminate department officers Glennah Trochet, Ryan Gruver and also terminate the Health Director Dr. Scott Kellerman for his public statement and gesture threatening to shoot/kill unmasked citizens. (Oct. 11, 2021)

4.) They failed to reopen Nevada County. Promoted lockdowns, prescribed untested medical procedures, omitted use of life saving therapeutic medications, neglected natural immunity, increased county liability, and directly violated religious freedoms and individual liberty.





5) They (except Heidi) voted for U.A.S. Unmanned Aircraft Systems (drones) to perform unconstitutional warrantless searches which violate privacy, due process, and property rights. (SR 21-0635, Nov. 10, 2021)

Note: All voted for CARES expansive and unsustainable programs that are irresponsible to taxpayers. Financial bribery/manipulation.

“Recall is the power of the voters to remove elected officials before their terms expire. It has been a fundamental part of our governmental system since 1911 and has been used by Voters to express their dissatisfaction with their elected representatives.” (California Office of Secretary of State – Procedures)

Help restore the oath, rules of law and liberty. Oppose special interest votes, money, and corruption and resist the personal attack on your life, liberty and property by supporting the recall effort.

The supervisors will complain that recall to remove them is personal and political attack. No it is not! Watch the videos, then decide!

Calvin Clark lives in Nevada County.