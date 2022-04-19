‘CA-boom!’ strikes again

If you didn’t read the April 16 submissions in The Union’s opinion pages, you missed yet another rant by Ted Gaines. This time he’s comparing pending legislation regarding vaccine requirements to totalitarianism. And yes, he’s blaming several liberals in the Legislature, of course. He’s also making statements that just aren’t true, not backing up others with facts, and uttering absurd exaggerations.

Totalitarianism implies a lot more than requiring vaccines or masks. It implies that one has no choice and every part of one’s life is controlled by the government.

This is certainly not the reality here in California. If you (or Ted) are not happy with how your elected officials are governing, then vote them out of office. You have that freedom and power to act.

In a totalitarian country, that freedom does not exist. Ask somebody who lives in Russia, China or North Korea if they can criticize their government the way Ted does (and so many others do) here in California and not suffer the consequences, sometimes fatal.

Has California gone too far with COVID-19 restrictions? One could certainly argue that point. Ted absolutely thinks so. But there are many people who feel at risk and don’t want to be exposed to a potentially deadly virus. Those of us who still are wearing masks (as inconvenient as it is) for this very reason.





Ah, but Ted says “COVID-19 is no longer a crisis.” He alludes to the fact that most Californians are vaccinated and many now possess natural immunity by having acquired the infection.

Sorry, Ted, that’s absolutely false. I personally know several people who have had the virus more than once. Surprisingly, many of them have also been vaccinated. And take note that the next strain, BA.2, of this unwanted virus is now surging and will continue to sicken and I believe kill many more people.

It’s quite ironic that the anti-vaccinators and anti-maskers have used the phrase “my body, my choice” when condemning what they consider government overreach and trampling on their personal freedom. They seem to be poster children for that well-intentioned libertarian concept.

However, with so many states now restricting abortion, how does that resonate with one’s personal freedom?

The law in Texas allows one to snitch on their neighbor who wants an abortion and even sue them for $10,000. Laws in other states go so far as to prohibit women from seeking abortions in other states. Does that make those states totalitarian too? Seems quite hypocritical.

Lastly, Ted makes yet another well worn-out point that people are leaving the state in droves. California is becoming “the least hospitable place to live in this country.” He asserts that U-Hauls were not available early this year because so many people were leaving the state. And far more of the masses will leave if this legislation passes.

If you truly believe this, Ted, I am pretty sure you will be able to find a U-Haul truck to help you get out of California and move to one of your “freer” states. Please do. But then you would have to give up that well-paying elected position and all its perks.

Larry Hoffman lives in Grass Valley.