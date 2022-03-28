Bruce Rayner: Highway 20, a scenic byway forgotten

Have many of you driven up Highway 20 recently? This used to be one of my looked forward to trips in the morning to ski or to shop in Reno. Not any more.

Most is now a barren waste. It seems Caltrans in their wisdom reacted to the big Christmas storm where the road was blocked by snow and trees to clearing the sides of the road. This I was told by Caltrans.

Apparently this program expanded to cutting down the forest in a swath of several hundred feet. It’s hard to believe any trees in that swath could be a threat to travel on the road, even during a snow storm. Apparently it was funded by an emergency grant for millions from the state.

This is a somewhat strange reaction on the part of the state, as Caltrans by law is charged with the responsibility of maintaining scenic byways and corridors in the state. That stewardship stems from Senate Bill 1467 passed in 1963 adding detailed code sections 260-263 describing how important it was for the state to maintain California’s natural beauty along the roads we travel.

Not to be overlooked, the program encourages tourism and the resulting benefits to small towns along the way. Yes, the law includes our Highway 20 as a protected scenic byway.





We all know of other scenic byways in the state, the Pacific Coast Highway, all of Route 101, the Redwood Highway with narrow roads between centuries-old trees, the Yuba-Donner Scenic Byway, where forests intermingle with vistas of the Sierra, and the Feather River Scenic Byway cut through a great canyon.

That’s what California is, a wonderful collection of beautiful drives that we never tire of visiting.

I know exactly how that works. I moved west in ’69 to take a high tech job in a little town of Grass Valley. My memorable view of California after driving hours across the desert was the towering trees over Highway 20. Then the view of the little white New England church as the foothills opened up to the old mining town of Nevada City. My decision was immediate. I wanted to live here.

So why, why do we want to tear down all that beauty right in our midst? Why is the state ignoring its own law? Perhaps there is more to the current clearing of century old trees. A few years ago, I discovered the wonderful restrooms at the Sierra Buttes overlook were suddenly torn down! Not a trace, all plowed under. Too much maintenance? Yet Caltrans supposedly is responsible for maintaining the Highway 20 corridor as attractive to commuters and tourists alike.

If you haven’t been up Highway 20 lately, you should take a drive. Some small sections of shaded road are still there, but the surveyor’s tape spells the end for those parts of the scenic road as well.

It’s senseless to describe what it used to look like. It’s like looking at the result of a wildfire and saying, well, you should have enjoyed it before the disaster.

With that thick forest gone, there are other pieces of history that have been lost. The Pioneer Trail, a National Recreation Trail, parallels Route 20 from a point on Harmony Ridge to the Bear Valley, and includes parts of a branch of the California Trail first used in 1850. That trail used to meander through a wide section of forest, or corridor, neatly fire cleared but open for hiking and horseback riding.

So what will become of the thousands of board feet of timber laying along the road? Some huge logs for sure. We can no longer take them to a sawmill. We must now depend on China, where the chipped logs can be sold, then made into press board and shipped back here for our housing shortage.

For further reading you might want to google “Scenic Highway Guidelines,” a pdf that can be downloaded for a look at the law that defined the true responsibility of Caltrans 60 years ago.

Somehow, as I drive the road, my thoughts run to the fact we seem to be losing control of the best use of our natural resources, and the conservation of our forests. We are giving in to what some say is progress. This progress seems to have no purpose whatsoever.

Bruce Rayner lives in Nevada City.