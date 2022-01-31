Bruce Herring: There are better ways to measure water use

In the Jan. 11 Plan for Water presentation, we learned of the complex, well-engineered system of canals, pipes and treatment plants that serves the community well. We also learned that NID does not have a precise handle on the amount of raw water being used and for what, nor the amount of water lost to seepage, evaporation or tailwater loss.

They admit as much in the recently completed Ag Water Management Plan.

In my last piece Dec. 14, I told the tale of the well fixer in the San Joaquin Valley and how the valley’s vast system of aquifers are in crisis due to over pumping, which led to the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act of 2014, and requires local agencies to work out plans to address rapid depletion of the resource.

NID’s situation is quite different, with one glaring common factor — the absence of a modern system to accurately measure water volume by individual users. Doesn’t this make demand projections essentially a guess? How can you manage what you can’t measure?

NID is moving to install monitors at the canal tails that do not revert back into the system. But it’s expensive. Also needed is a full audit of the actual amount of water being used by raw water clients and for what purpose. Recall that all treated water usage is metered, but not so irrigation water, which is still sold by the miner’s inch based on a simplistic customer self-survey.





And what is a miner’s inch? Many of us have seen the diversion boxes in the canals. If a user is buying one miner’s inch, six inches below the surface will be a hole that is one inch in diameter. Water flows through that orifice into the secondary ditch or pipe that the user has installed for delivery to their farm, orchard or irrigated pasture. Voila.

Just how much water is that? A miner’s inch is 18.1 acre-feet per year. One acre foot is equal to a football field one foot deep. Thus a seasonal miner’s inch customer gets a 9 foot deep football field from April 15 to Oct 15. That’s 108 inches, twice the average rainfall of Grass Valley, a veritable ton of water.

My wife and I purchase half a miner’s inch seasonally and irrigate one acre of orchard and landscaping. It’s vastly more than we need, but there is no smaller increment. Over watering is ridiculously easy, as it is effectively there on demand.

So until NID meters raw water usage (years away), or the state mandates water districts to submit annual water budgets (which is coming), is there anything that can be done?

Absolutely. There’s a new online platform using satellites to estimate water consumed by crops across the West. Called OpenET, the platform makes water management data available in 17 western states, which has historically been fragmented and expensive to collect. Developed through a public-private collaboration led by NASA, the Environmental Defense Fund, Google Earth Engine and others, OpenET allows users and water managers to view and download important data.

“ET, ”or evapotranspiration, is the amount of water that plants and soil release into the air. Vegetation reflects and absorbs different amounts of visible and near-infrared light based on the density and health of the vegetation, which are visible to satellite sensors. The data is then compared to ground-based measurements and local weather, and tested by a wide variety of organizations to ensure the highest accuracy.

“The days of agricultural anonymity are over, says Joel Kimmelshue, cofounder of Sacramento-based Land IQ, a business hoping to hone the technique. Land IQ has convinced many officials that it’s more important to regulate water consumption rather than pumping. Many are finding it easier and cheaper than trying to meter all the wells, though some are concerned about litigation as limits on groundwater use will only increase. Perhaps, but for now measuring ET is growing ever more popular.

NID sells 150,000 acre-feet of water per year, 90% of which is raw water. Any waste or over-irrigating would clearly be coming from this sector.

I do not suggest that NID stop everything and go to OpenET tomorrow. But all of us are hoping that the Plan for Water provides a path toward greater efficiency and the will to take water conservation more seriously.

We would do well to remember all this as we get more into the nitty gritty of supply and demand.

Bruce Herring lives in Nevada County.