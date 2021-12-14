Bruce Herring: Plan for Water will grow more challenging

The second public forum on the Plan for Water came off much like the first — a solid showing from the NID board and staff. The presentation on the upper watershed infrastructure was well done and informative. Slides displayed the complex and well-engineered capture-and-conveyance systems put in place by NID in partnership with PG&E in the ’60s, which also utilized the 19th and early 20th century dams and flumes.

But this is the easy part. In the coming year, the Plan for Water will become more and more intriguing and challenging. For now we’ll set that aside and return to groundwater use in the San Joaquin Valley.

This is best illustrated with a true story. Here’s a shortened retelling of “The Well Fixer’s Warning,” by Mark Arax, published by The Atlantic in August.

So many wells in Madera County were coming up dry that he ran out of parts to fix them. Desperate voices were calling at 6 a.m. and again at midnight. Why were their pumps coughing up sand and slowed to a trickle? Though accustomed to drought, many seemed surprised when another rolled around.

He couldn’t turn them away. Madera Pumps was his livelihood, Madera his home. He farmed almonds himself. The voices on the line weren’t simply customers. Many were longtime friends and true family farmers. So he patched up their systems to get ‘em through the nut harvest. At the same time, he knew something fundamental had changed. If he was going to keep on planting wells, he could no longer remain silent about the peril.





We walked out into an almond orchard, where he pointed to two wells. The first one, 350 feet deep, had been dug decades earlier and kept the drip lines running till the drought of 2012-16, when thousands of wells came up dry. This one succumbed in 2014.

The family dug the second well to 1,100 feet and called the well fixer to install a more powerful pump. When he hit the ancient lake beneath the valley, he thought that was the last of it. Now, seven years later, he was called back to figure out why this second well was failing. He snaked his camera down the hole to where he remembered the aquifer being. Nothing. He went deeper, but what little water it drew up was so fouled with salts the orchard was burning.

A closer look at the steel casing showed six hairline fractures, confirming a phenomenon rarely found in sandy loams. The casing was bent by a profound force — the downward pull of subsidence. As water was sucked out of the aquifer, the earth itself was sinking, shearing off pumps, eating away at ditches, canals, stealing gravity from California’s one-of-a-kind water-delivery system that relied on gravity to flow.

The well fixer finally got it to work at a reduced flow, but couldn’t guarantee more than a year or two. “Drought on top of drought. Climate change on top of drought. Our response is always the same,” he said. “Plant more almonds and pistachios. “If I can get a farmer to listen, I tell him it’s not going to last. Another dam won’t solve this. Another flood won’t solve this.”

The Madera sub-basin is bleeding out three feet of water with each harvest, over a million acre-feet each dry year. Even in a wet year the San Joaquin River can’t sustain the basin’s irrigated acres, pitting farmers inside the irrigation district against newcomers, some of which are run by institutional investors willing to go all in on this wasteful sordid extraction. And no local or state agency monitors just how much water each farm or pump takes out of the ground.

I think you get the picture. Current practices in the San Joaquin are unsustainable. We simply cannot keep doing the same thing over and over and expect a different outcome.

Back to our local story. Does NID waste water and ignore the natural function of the resource? Well, certainly not on the vast scale we are talking about in the San Joaquin. What we can say is NID also does not have a solid handle on how much raw water is actually being used, and for what.

All treated water usage is metered, but not so irrigation water. In fact, raw water (the lion’s share of NID usage) is still sold by the miner’s inch — right out of the 19th century.

More on all this down the line.

Bruce Herring lives in Grass Valley.