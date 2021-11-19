Bruce Herring: NID steps haltingly toward the future

Side A: The Plan for Water is off to a good start. The Zoom meeting had over 80 folks in attendance, which would overwhelm the NID board room if we ever get to the point of in-person sessions.

Typically in an integrated process, merely allowing public comment is not considered listening, not really bonafide stakeholder involvement. Though deviating from the idea of a stakeholder committee, the process so far seems to be open and transparent. Most importantly — NID is listening.

General Manager Jennifer Hanson ran the meeting well, allowing for public comment interspersed with board discussion on a regular basis. We saw solid give and take among board, staff and public, resulting in the addition of a 10th stage in the process. Integrated planning is based on a strong strategic plan and core community values. It seems that is the path NID has taken.

Here are a few of the major takeaways agreed to by all:

∎ A well thought out set of ground rules.





∎ A camera on Jennifer Hanson — and hopefully other staff as well.

∎ The addition of an overview of watershed function.

∎ The incorporation of the indigenous perspective on the proper relationship to the land.

∎ The addition of a discussion of environmental flows, including the science behind them and changes ahead under the new license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The staff was only able to get part way through their presentation of Stage 1, which will be taken up right where we left off at the next meeting on Dec 7.

Side A evaluation: Thumbs up!

Side B: The very next morning the board sat for their regularly scheduled meeting. The principal agenda item was for discussion/action on whether to drop out of the West Placer Groundwater Sustainability Agency, of which NID has been a member since 2017.

The West Placer agency was formed to implement the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act of 2014. The act required the formation of such agencies to manage local groundwater basins. Placer County, Roseville and Lincoln, Placer County Water Agency, NID, and the California American Water Company are members of the Groundwater Sustainability Agency and manage a portion of the North American Sub Basin. The basin is a viable and healthy aquifer that lies at the interface between the foothills and valley. It is bounded by the Feather and Sacramento rivers, the Bear and the American.

A number of entities pump water out of the basin. It gets good water recharge from the three river systems. And contrary to many of the overused and over pumped aquifers in the San Joaquin Valley — still enjoys excellent connection between surface and groundwater sources.

The NID service area lies over a small section of the basin near Lincoln. Ditches in NID Division IV contribute to the replenishment of the basin from seepage beyond the ends of the canals. To date NID has not received any credit for this inadvertent recharge from excess water, which is effectively a “beneficial use” of that water.

But that does not mean NID could and should at some point in the future. Consider this. The general manager and top management:

∎ Argued in favor of withdrawing from the Groundwater Sustainability Agency, primarily due to fees that would run to $40,000 or $50,000 per year.

∎ Argued that NID is a surface water agency only.

∎ Insisted that NID would never be in a position to pump groundwater.

∎ Rushed this decision onto the board without a thorough explanation of the pros and cons.

In the end, the board voted 3-2 to withdraw. Was this a wise decision? Maybe. But remember the Plan for Water aims to look 50 years into the future and come up with a variety of strategies to stretch or augment water supply to meet future demand. And remember that the state is clearly willing to fund groundwater recharge and conjunctive use projects more than additional surface storage.

Perhaps I am wrong, but it seems to me this is a missed opportunity. It won’t matter much in the next 10 to 20 years, but there just may come a time in the mid to late century when NID wished it had a seat at the table and a secure water bank account in the basin derived from existing canals and Camp Far West, giving them the ability to help alleviate shortage, work with regional partners to develop additional conjunctive use facilities, and even sell water down the pipe in a time of surplus.

Side B evaluation: Side A represents the future of NID, and Side B the go-it-alone recent past.

Bruce Herring lives in Grass Valley.