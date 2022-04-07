Bruce Herring: Much needed in Plan for Water

Watersheds are vital systems in the natural world. Take the Sacramento/San Joaquin watershed. It is comprised of water draining the entire western slope of the Sierra, the eastern slope of the Coast Ranges and the south- and west-facing drainages of Mount Shasta and Lassen Peak. It naturally flows through the Delta, into San Francisco Bay, and out through the Golden Gate. It’s a massive system including some of the highest mountains and the largest agricultural valley on the continent.

The Yuba/Bear watershed from which NID derives its water supply is part of this larger system. Both the Yuba and Bear flow into the Feather River and ultimately the Sacramento. Smaller creeks and tributaries within these systems are all micro watersheds in and of themselves.

Watershed systems must be seen as a whole. They are important not merely for the creeks and rivers that flow within them, but also take into account all the flora and fauna, soils, and forest health.

The U.S. Forest Service has come to see watershed condition and watershed health as crucial to their mission. The impact of roads, trails, and other human activity must also be included in this consideration.

The next stage of the Plan for Water on April 19 is all about watershed. of the NID mission statement, which will be revisited in the subsequent stage, reads as follows: “The district will provide a dependable, quality water supply; continue to be good stewards of the watersheds, while conserving the available resources in our care.”





The primary source of NID water is the headwaters of the Middle Yuba. That water is stored in Jackson Meadows Reservoir and then transferred across multiple basins into the South Yuba, Deer Creek, and the Bear River. Much of this area also lies within the Tahoe National Forest. And a great deal of the water usage and infrastructure is controlled by PG&E.

It is thus imperative that any discussion of watershed stewardship and health of the resource include cooperation with these two entities. A collaborative effort across agency/government/NGO is essential for proper stewardship on a watershed-wide basis, and circles back to an earlier piece I wrote on integrated water management.

The Forest Service now utilizes a watershed condition framework developed by the U.S. Geologic Survey on a nationwide basis. The framework is a comprehensive approach to watershed restoration comprised of six steps that seek to develop action plans, monitoring and verification of 12 essential indicators of watershed health.

These indicators are water quality, water quantity, aquatic habitat, aquatic biota, riparian/wetland vegetation, roads and trails, soils, fire regime and wildlife, forest cover, rangeland vegetation, terrestrial invasive species, and forest health.

The mapping and analysis is mostly complete across the country, including right here in the Tahoe and all watersheds in the NID service area. The findings classify three levels of condition for each watershed: functioning properly (green), functioning at risk (yellow), and impaired function (red). If you visit the interactive watershed map of the NID service area, you will see some green, mostly yellow, and one red: the Bear River.

To their credit, NID in the past several years has been more active in addressing watershed health, including forest thinning in and around Scott’s Flat and a collaborative restoration project in English Meadow. The question now is NID going to go all in and become active stewards of the entire watershed as a whole, as they suggest in their mission statement?

Will they partner with the Tahoe National Forest and utilize the U.S. Geological Service platform for watershed restoration? Will they take forest health seriously, as do our neighboring water agencies to the north and south? The Forest Service actually touts Placer County Water Agency’s French Meadow project as a national model in collaborative restoration.

Will they take a systems approach instead of focusing on individual components? Will they recognize natural function and environmental flows as the positive steps they are instead of treating them as a drag on supply?

Will they seriously consider the indigenous perspective as promised to Brian Wallace during the very first Plan for Water stage?

As we slide deeper and deeper into the immensity of a warming planet, those regions that have effectively kept and/or restored their principal watersheds to functioning or only slightly impaired levels will without question be in a far greater position to meet the challenge.

We dare not squander the task before us. The Plan for Water must produce outcomes that help us get there.

Bruce Herring, a member of The Union’s editorial board, lives in Nevada County.