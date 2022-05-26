Bruce Herring: A fork in the Plan for Water process

The NID directors have been handed a golden opportunity on a silver platter. They have come to the proverbial fork in the road.

As Yogi Berra purportedly said, “When you come to the fork in the road, take it.” This is such a moment.

This fork was provided by Brian Wallace and the Lizzie Enos Nisenan Family Foundation with humility and in the spirit of collaboration in the Plan for Water process. Aspects of the Nisenan cultural perspective as presented in the April 19 workshop could — and should — be adopted directly into the NID Strategic Plan and Mission Statement.

In an acorn shell, here is a brief synopsis of this perspective:

1. Embrace a holistic environmental flow regime providing for ecosystem health and indigenous rights.

2. Nisenan recognize K’umim Sew (Bear River) as an indivisible material and metaphysical entity and treasure, which is inherently connecting us to everything and includes the entire watershed/riverine environment.

They went on to offer the following guiding principles for the Plan for Water:

1. Honor and help future generations.

2. Protect biodiversity, every culture all species.

3. Ensure that all actions have an environmental benefit.

4. Explore and feel relationships and alliances with nature and each other.

5. Take action in your community.

NID’s strategic plan will be the topic of the July Plan for Water stage. The current Mission Statement reads as follows: “The district will provide a dependable, quality water supply; continue to be good stewards of the watersheds, while conserving the available resources in our care.”

This is well and good, but in my view the word “outcome” ought to be included in this statement. What outcome do we seek? And what exactly does it mean to be good stewards of the watersheds?

Answers may lie in the cultural perspective and suggestions from our Nisenan friends. Let’s take a closer look at the first one.

Embrace a holistic environmental flow regime. Among other things this harkens back to the in-stream flow requirements that came out of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission relicensing agreement adopted after a multiyear collaborative process in 2013. It should be noted that the requirements established a “minimum” flow regime taken directly from the suggestions of NID.

These requirements have yet to be implemented, and the 2013 FERC license is still being adjudicated due to technicalities in the Endangered Species Act and state certification of aspects of the Clean Water Act.

But that day is coming soon. The question here: Is NID being a good steward of the watersheds by still operating under the 1963 requirements? Why not just go ahead and adjust to the coming reality? After all, a statement from NID at the time stated in essence that there would be little to no impact on water deliveries or power generation. It was also intentionally negotiated that flow requirements can be met with spill and power generation.

But embracing a holistic environmental flow regime requires much more than that. After all by definition the requirements are minimums.

The Public Policy Institute of California and ongoing watershed research is now leaning toward a “functional flows” approach. Many scientists have come to see that static minimum flows fail to preserve the natural seasonal and inter-annual variability of flow that sustains healthy ecosystems.

Functional flows is a systems approach that focuses on preserving key aspects of the entire system such as sediment movement, water quality, and the importance of species migration and reproduction. It’s about improving ecosystem health by taking greater account of the physicality of each watershed.

Though still in early stages of implementation, studies indicate it would enhance fishing and recreational opportunities, limit the risk of new endangered species listings and diminish regulatory restrictions. And it fits the Nisenan view of a holistic flow regime.

Here is a quote from Dr. Sarah Yarnell, professor of research at the Center for Watershed Sciences at UC Davis: “It’s really important to move away from the discussions of annual flow volume alone. It behooves us to really think more holistically about the ecosystems needs, and the variability of flow and geomorphology over time and space to try to do our best to understand and support the ecology within the system.”

Directors, you stand at the fork in the road. Before you is either business as usual — a 20th century mindset — or adopting the Nisenan perspectives, the guiding principles they suggest, and functional flows into your strategic plan.

Take it.

Bruce Herring is a member of the Union Editorial Board. He lives in Peardale.