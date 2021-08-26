Brian Hamilton: You can go home again

I was feeling some serious gratitude sitting there at the Indy airport, after hanging back in the Hoosier homeland for a few extra days once my wife and daughter had headed back west.

Facebook is such a powerful tool, with its billions of connections around the globe, even allowing us to reconnect and stay in touch with folks we’ve not seen in decades.

And that’s the stuff that keeps me coming back to this screen in my hands, this 6-inch window to the world. But rest assured, after finding the time to go meet some of these friends — a few of the many people who have played such key roles and made such impressions on my own life — wherever they were well, let’s just say Facebook’s no replacement for the real thing.

There is nothing more satisfying (healing, even) than to stretch your arms out and embrace the ones you love in hugs, especially the embraces that are decades-long overdue.

And so I challenge each of you to find a friend, wherever you and they might be, and go see them. When you’re holding them (or when your ribs are aching from laughter as the old stories are retold), none of the noise the stuff that has us all so often on edge with all that’s going on in the world even exists.





Nothing else matters, at least for that very moment. It’s truly healing. As the love of my life often reminds me, we all need to laugh more (the 9-to-5 always takes care of itself in the end, anyway). And there’s just no one better to share that side-splitting laughter with than an old friend.

Do it! The sooner, the better! I’m pretty sure you’ll thank me later.

Brian Hamilton, former editor of The Union, lives in southern Nevada County.