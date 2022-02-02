Brian Fry: Equality and equity team up for fairness

This opinion piece has been spinning in my head for a couple months, ever since an op-ed by Terry McLaughlin tried to create a false dichotomy between “equality” and “equity” as the goal we should be seeking for our nation, particularly in race relations.

Since Ms. McLaughlin tried to enlist the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. to disparage Black Lives Matter and Critical Race Theory, particularly the pursuit of equity, what better day to finally write down my thoughts than on Martin Luther King Day.

Here is an analogy: Let’s say there is a contest between two teams lined up on a football field facing the same direction toward the goal line. Both groups are given an equal amount of time to get to the goal — let’s say 15 seconds. One group is lined up just 10 yards from the goal. The other group is lined up 50 yards from the goal.

A simplistic notion of equality says that both sides have equal opportunity since both are given the same amount of time. A more realistic view has to cry foul. The set-up is unfair to begin with. Why does one team start out so far away from the goal? How can we change the contest to be fair, and truly provide equal opportunity?

The adjustments needed to make the contest actually fair come under the heading of equity.





This analogy to our current situation of racial and cultural opportunity to succeed in our society could easily be more elaborate. Are there obstacles, or opposing players facing the two teams? Are the obstacles the same for each group? Are both teams provided the same protective gear?

What caused the one team to be lined up 40 yards behind the other team? Was it their own fault? Or was the game intentionally set up that way?

The goal of equality doesn’t change. MLK’s dream is not discarded. It is just evaluated realistically and specific practical changes must be made to get there.

The notion of equity is not opposed to equality. It refers to the things we must do in our thinking and in our culture to make the dream come to pass. MLK knew it when he was alive, and he would certainly preach that today.

One of the changes needed is that the rights of all citizens to vote and have a say in their governance must be protected and made equally available.

The obstacles to voting facing some groups are being deliberately increased in order to maintain the status quo (or even revert to more repressive days).

It is time to stop the fiction that racial equality was achieved with the end of the Civil War. Or, even when the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s earned some significant changes.

Yes, it is convenient to think that the problems of racism are from a past time, or only by other people, somewhere else. But honesty requires us to understand better what is going on, both in our community and in our own thinking. Then we need to grow and act as our understanding increases. We still have a dream!

Brian Fry lives in Grass Valley.