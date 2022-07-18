Bobbie and Greg Cane: A unique way to tour our national parks

Down through the generations, a favorite family adventure for many people has included a road trip to the national parks. This is as it should be.

We are reminded by the founding principles of the National Park Service to preserve and protect these unique resources, while at the same time encouraging visitation by the public. We would venture to say that you, like us, have treasured memories of the awe-inspiring sites you’ve seen while touring, “America’s best idea.”

We are a recently retired couple from Washington who have relocated to Grass Valley to be nearer to grandchildren. At this time in life, we are taking stock not only of what we have accomplished, but also of what is yet unfinished.

Admittedly, we are latecomers to the realization that we are leaving a dangerously warming planet to future generations. We believe that if not addressed in the very near term, this poses an existential threat to the health and happiness of our children and grandchildren.

For us, this is indeed our unfinished business. Together, we have made the decision to do our part to help mitigate the worst impacts of climate change.

With that in mind, moving to California held an added benefit for us — the chance to own a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle, a possibility that is virtually non-existent in the rest of the country.

These vehicles, called FCEVs, have only water as an emission. The Environmental Protection Agency estimated range of our car (Toyota Mirai) is 402 miles.

Refueling occurs at hydrogen stations with a time to refill of about five minutes, the same as at a traditional filling station. There are currently 56 hydrogen fueling stations in California, with the large majority of these located in urban areas.

We fuel at one of the three stations in the Sacramento area,and occasionally at the one in Truckee. Station development is proceeding at a rapid pace with a projected 179 public fueling locations available by 2027, and there is a bill going through the state Legislature that will increase that number tremendously.

We plan to spend three weeks next September visiting the nine National Parks in the state in our FCEV. We will mostly refuel at one of the 56 established hydrogen stations.

In order to be able to reach two of the farthest national parks, Death Valley and Redwood, we will either have to trailer the car or meet a mobile fueling truck at five prescheduled locations.

The purpose of our trip is two-fold:

∎ First, to bring attention to a future where fuel cell cars will be used in a nearly synonymous fashion as the gas and diesel cars of today. At some point in the not-too-distant future there will be enough widely spaced hydrogen stations available to permit a family in a FCEV to visit the California national parks, all parts of the state, and then the nation.

∎ The second reason is to support our national parks in their challenge to raise public awareness of the extreme impacts that the changing climate is having on park ecosystems.

All costs of the trip are being paid for by the estate of Greg’s parents. However, donations are certainly welcomed and encouraged. Funds will be directed to the National Park Foundation, where they will be used to address the most pressing needs of our national parks.

Additionally, we are happy to relate that a benefactor has offered to provide a 1:1 match for all donations made, until the $25,000 goal is reached. The match amount will be provided separately to the foundation, where these funds will specifically be used for climate education and interpretation.

During the trip we are hoping to talk to the public and local newspapers about the purpose of our trip. Brochures will be available describing our tour and listing the donors. Interpretive signs will be placed next to the car at park visitor centers.

Thank you in advance for supporting your California national parks!

Bobbie and Greg Cane live in Grass Valley. For more information about their trip, visit http://give.nationalparks.org/goto/FuelCell_to_NP .