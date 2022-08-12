Bob Branstrom: Transparency needed for trust

An open letter to Mr. Rob Tribble:

Dear Mr. Tribble —

It’s well known that you won the election for Nevada County auditor-controller. My congratulations on your victory. As an elected official myself, I understand the effort it takes to run for office and what a responsibility it is to serve our community.

That responsibility comes with a need to maintain public trust. This is especially true of the position of auditor-controller, because of its role overseeing county finances. Because of this, under California law, county auditors must have specific education or experience in the areas of accounting or auditing. There are four different ways to satisfy this requirement.

Like most voters, I was unaware of this requirement before the election began. However, you were aware of this, because you signed an affidavit, when you filed to run for auditor-controller, that you met the requirement.

Specifically, you selected the option that you had “served within the last five years in a senior fiscal management position in a county, city, or other public agency, a private firm, or a nonprofit organization with similar fiscal responsibilities, for a continuous period of not less than three years.”

When I became aware of this requirement, I reviewed your campaign mailer, campaign Facebook page, and your LinkedIn profile. From these publicly available materials, it’s not clear that you have this experience. It appears that in recent years you have operated as an independent financial consultant, not as a senior financial manager for any organization. Your recent declaration in the court case regarding your qualifications provides a bit more detail of your work experience. But, there is still not enough information to determine whether you served as a senior financial manager rather than a consultant for three of the last five years.

I suggest you provide the public with what is standard supporting documentation that any applicant for a senior position such as auditor-controller would be asked to provide. It would include information such as job title; job description; the time periods worked; whether this was full or part-time; the number of staff under your direction; the size of your department’s annual budget as well as the budget of the organization you served; and the titles of any reports (such as audits) produced under your direction. Finally, the name of the organization you worked for and a contact person would be needed to confirm the details of your work.

To date, you have not provided this documentation supporting the experience that you claim you have. In this citizen’s mind this raises a question of whether you are indeed qualified for the position of auditor-controller under California law. More importantly, this raises doubts about whether I — or the public — can trust you in that position.

To be effective, the position of auditor-controller requires a high degree of public trust, which depends heavily on transparency by anyone holding that position. You can begin building that trust with the public by immediately providing more detailed information about your qualifying experience.

The voters and residents of Nevada County deserve to know — sooner rather than later — if you are qualified for the position. If you are, again, my congratulations. If you are not, then you should bow out so the county can move ahead.

Bob Branstrom is a resident of the city of Grass Valley, where he serves as a member of the Grass Valley City Council. This opinion is the personal viewpoint of the author and does not reflect any official city view