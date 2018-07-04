Betsy Wobus: Vote blue in November

All right, I can't hold my anger in any longer. I'm sure I will be attacked by some friends, and by many people I don't know, but I'm tired of being silent.

This country has been taken over by a mob of crooks who are only interested in how much money and power they can glean for themselves and their cronies. They have no interest in a constitutional government, or the welfare of the American people, or the maintenance of a healthy environment.

They want this country to be occupied and run by WASPS. For those of you who don't know, or don't remember, that's White Anglo-Saxon Protestants. They're willing to take whatever measures they deem necessary to get rid of everybody who doesn't fit that description.

I'll admit that the government has been slowly sliding down this road, but with the last presidential election, it fell off the cliff. At this point, I don't even care whether or not the Russians helped get Trump elected. But I do care that there's nobody in authority who is actively trying to get him out of office.

The damage that has been done to this country in the eyes of the world is irreparable! And the judicial appointments he's making will continue to haunt our children for decades.

I suppose the most disheartening thing is the fact that Trump's "base" still adores him. It's really hard for me — a one-time middle-class physician, now a retiree collecting Social Security and Medicare — to understand how intelligent people can believe the lies promulgated by every level of government.

No, I don't have solutions to offer, other than for everybody who feels the same as I do to get out and vote blue in November. Please!

As the proverbial camel, I have vented my spleen and will now await the inevitable chastisement that I know will come. For those who continue to support my position, many thanks!

Betsy Wobus lives in Rough and Ready.