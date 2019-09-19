Ben Emery: Action, not technology

Critical thinking and the act of self preservation are the only things that will save life on Earth as we know it.

For brevity sake, scientific reports and analysis along with active examples of 6th mass extinction and climate change will be left out of this opinion.

At the time humans need to be coming together to act collectively in reshaping a new story, a new economic system, a new standard of living, and a new myth of human’s role on Earth we are doing the opposite. Globalism equates to more war, more destruction in search of resources, more division, more inequality, and massive oppression around the planet to promote the myth of capitalism as being a productive and equitable theory. It is not!

For 200 years we have been living a perpetual industrial and technological revolution, which has caused the 6th mass extinction and climate change.

We have set up degenerative systems of living that have hit a critical stage of permanently changing our delicate balance of atmosphere with the natural cycles. The continuous consumption of resources without replenishing those sources. We are on the brink of establishing new ecological homeostasis on Earth that will not sustain human life and has already brought millions of species to complete extinction.

Homeostasis, any self-regulating process by which biological systems tend to maintain stability while adjusting to conditions that are optimal for survival. If homeostasis is successful, life continues; if unsuccessful, disaster or death ensues. The stability attained is actually a dynamic equilibrium, in which continuous change occurs yet relatively uniform conditions prevail.

Bioregionalism is the solution and natural way of decreasing the global population, which will decrease the stresses humans are putting on the planet at the same time. Currently, the way Capitalism/ Globalism is practiced more and more of the bioregions are becoming sacrifice zones. A sacrifice zone is a place that holds significant importance towards supplying a resource of one sort or another to promote future profits of multi-national corporations and the wealthy.

An excerpt from website: https://everything.explained.today/Bioregionalism/

“Bioregionalism is a political, cultural, and ecological system or set of views based on naturally defined areas called bioregions, similar to ecoregions. Bioregions are defined through physical and environmental features, including watershed boundaries and soil and terrain characteristics. Bioregionalism stresses that the determination of a bioregion is also a cultural phenomenon, and emphasizes local populations, knowledge, and solutions.

“Bioregionalism asserts ‘that a bioregion’s environmental components (geography, climate, plant life, animal life, etc.) directly influence ways for human communities to act and interact with each other which are, in turn, optimal for those communities to thrive in their environment. As such, those ways to thrive in their totality — be they economic, cultural, spiritual, or political — will be distinctive in some capacity as being a product of their bioregional environment.’

“The bioregionalist perspective opposes a homogeneous economy and consumer culture with its lack of stewardship towards the environment.”

This perspective seeks to:

“Ensure that political boundaries match ecological boundaries.

Highlight the unique ecology of the bioregion.

Encourage consumption of local foods where possible.

Encourage the use of local materials where possible.

Encourage the cultivation of native plants of the region.

Encourage sustainability in harmony with the bioregion.”

Artificial intelligence and technology are not going to save us from ourselves. These things carry us further from the solution and only exacerbates the issues causing our global crisis. Trying to control the natural world and cycles is the very arrogant and ignorant approach of human supremacy that has brought us to the precipice of self-destruction. We are currently in the process of jumping with little time left to change our minds.

Only critical thinking and the innate behavior of self preservation that is shared by “Life” on Earth will and can save us.

Ben Emery lives in Nevada City.