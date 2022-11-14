Barbarians at the gates? Not quite

When does a ‘red wave” become a mere eddy? When the pollsters get it wrong again and Donald Trump surfaces just long enough to remind people why they are skeptical of the Republican brand.

The pollsters blamed their misses in 2016 and 2020—in 2020, the most inaccurate national polls in 40 years—on their inability to get MAGA Republicans to talk to them, and pledged to employ new techniques to solve that problem. But they apparently missed on the vote of women this year.

Polls consistently reported that the economy and inflation was top-of-mind, with the abortion issue ranking fourth or fifth among voters’ concerns. Five states—three blue, two red—had ballot measures that preserved the right to have an abortion. All passed, and exit polls conducted Election Day showed women hate the GOP. Why do you suppose that is?

The Republicans had history, Joe Biden’s low approval rating, and the current mood of voters on their side entering the elections, but couldn’t convert that into a sweeping mandate. They emphasized our supposed economic woes and inflation, and the price of gasoline—in politics, always a leading economic indicator—was on their side.

They may still end up in control of both houses of Congress—the outcome is still unclear as I write this—but will lack the majorities needed to force significant change. If Donald Trump gets his way, Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell may face a challenge to his leadership, and if Kevin McCarthy becomes Speaker, he may have to contend with the wacko fringe of the Republican Party that frustrated his immediate predecessors in the House, John Boehner and Paul Ryan.

The Republicans appear to view tax cuts and spending cuts as the way to solve our economic woes, but they won’t have the veto-proof majorities in both houses to override President Biden’s veto. They will actually have to negotiate.

Naturally, hard-line Republicans will view anything resembling negotiations as betrayal, so the GOP’s congressional leaders will have to resort to threats, like refusing to raise the debt ceiling. This can actually bring the government to a halt, but doesn’t always work well from a political prospective. Just ask Newt Gingrich.

I’m not sure what voters were complaining about when they cited the economy as a reason to vote Republican because the economy is actually strong. The problem is inflation, which could cause the economy to falter as the Federal Reserve ratchets up interest rates. The Fed is trying to stop inflation without causing a recession, a difficult trick to accomplish. A Republican Congress can complain, but there is little it can do about it.

Don’t expect Republicans to do much about the price of gas either. While it is true that Democrats have made it harder to explore and drill for oil, it is also true that the oil companies aren’t interested today in investing the money it takes to drill more oil, only to watch prices collapse. Investors expect oil companies to cut exploration budgets that can be used to pay shareholders dividends, and they’re doing what their shareholders want.

But the Republicans read the public correctly on several other issues, and it’s time for the Democrats to rethink their approach. Let’s start with crime.

The public was clearly upset with the urban riots that followed the killing of George Floyd and the general rise in crime. Democrats should have got a clue when the voters of San Francisco—San Francisco!—voted to recall their progressive district attorney.

Instead, they doubled-down with calls for no bail, raising the threshold for felony offenses, and lighter sentences. The criminal element, seizing an opportunity when it saw one, used the revolving door of justice to commit more crimes. I’ll bet most of them didn’t show their appreciation by voting.

Immigration is another issue that clearly disturbed a lot of voters, not just those who live in the border states. Democrats need to take the issue more seriously, because it’s clear most citizens do. The days of open borders have to end.

Much of the inability of Democrats to connect with the desires of most voters can be traced to the influence of the party’s progressive wing, which appears to live in a fantasy world of its own.

Many party moderates appeared to recognize the error in the midterms, trying to distance themselves from legislation they backed. Here’s a tip: If you can’t brag about legislation you backed when you run for reelection, vote “no.”

Any movement that can drive moderates into today’s Republican Party is toxic. It’s time for Democrats to return to their roots.

But this is not all the fault of the progressives. Democrats read Joe Biden’s win and virtual control of Congress as a mandate for sweeping change. They got it wrong: The voters just wanted a return of what resembles normalcy after four years of Donald Trump, and their narrow control of Congress should have given Democrats a clue the public didn’t want a major upheaval. Their failure to realize this created their near-death experience in the midterms.

But the Republican Party has some issues of its own to confront. If they learned nothing else in the midterms, it’s that their ideas are an easier sell when Donald Trump isn’t front-and-center. But he may become front-and-center again, maybe later today when he is expected to announced another run for president.

It is clear that the Republican base loves Trump even if the rest of the country doesn’t, and the party’s leaders are genuinely afraid of the base. Thanks to Trump’s influence, the GOP fielded several candidates who were nuts or knuckleheads, in the words of Karl Rove. Will they buck the base and back somebody like Ron DeSantis? Or will they do the Democrats a favor and nominate Trump again? See, there’s always a bright spot.

Who the Democrats nominate in 2024 is another matter. A week ago, I would have said Joe Biden is going to be our first one-term president since…Donald Trump. But the outcome of the midterm elections gives him a plausible excuse to run again.

That might just be what the Republicans need to finally get over the top.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at notboredgeorgeman@gmail.com .

Observations from the center stripe: Predictable edition THE ASSAULT of Paul Pelosi shouldn’t surprise anybody. Republicans have been demonizing Nancy for years, especially in their House race advertising. That includes Kevin Kiley, who portrayed his opponent as a Pelosi puppet…SUPREME COURT Justice Clarence Thomas’ skepticism regarding affirmative action by colleges is interesting. It is well known that he got into Yale’s law school because of an affirmative action program…IT’S NOT surprising that NBA star Kyrie Irving has embraced anti-Semitism. He has expressed the opinion that the earth is flat, is a fan of Alex Jones’ conspiracy theories, and is an anti-vaxxer…WE’LL FIND out how popular soccer really is in the U.S. when broadcasts of the World Cup matches begin Nov. 20, the heart of football season. Soccer partisans can claim victory if the ratings top those of log rolling…