Barbara Larsen: Trump’s disdain for knowledge
The president of the United States said on March 13 that he bears no responsibility for his lack of immediate response to the coronavirus. Let’s step back and look at the bigger picture.
A few days ago, Anthony Fauci, respected director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress, in his testimony that the United States is not providing adequate testing for the virus. He said, “It is a failing. Let’s admit it.” The World Health Organization had working tests that 60 other countries are using, which the administration refused to accept.
In another interview, Anthony Fauci stated: “We worked very well with that office.” He was referring to the Trump’s administration closure two years ago of the National Security Council’s global-health office. The purpose of this office was to address global pandemics. He continued to say, “It would be nice if the office was still there.”
Scientists left or were forced out of the agency. As in the case of former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Bossert, he was one of many competent and intelligent dedicated public servants who was let go in April of 2018. Bossert had been asking for “a comprehensive biodefense strategy against pandemics and biological attacks.”
When asked recently about why the administration dismantled the agency and its team, President Trump called it a “nasty question,” stating “I don’t know anything about it.”
As David Frum said: “Trump disdains knowledge.”
So here we are.
Barbara Larsen
Nevada City
