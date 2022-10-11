Barbara Larsen: Let’s take a breath

In the late 1970s my husband, Bill, and I were live-in caregivers for Savory Ford. Savory was born in her home on West Broad Street in 1892. Her mother, Sally, was born in Nevada City and her father, Tom, was the much beloved district attorney. Savory taught 4th grade at the Nevada City Elementary School for 40 years from 1916 – 1956. She was our docent and her home was virtually a museum, like historic residences we feast our eyes on when we stroll through our city.

When we moved here, almost 45 years ago, there were no stoplights anywhere! No even at Brunswick Basin. The highway between Grass Valley and Nevada City was bereft with traffic. Wow! It didn’t take that long before our crossroads had blinking lights and traffic became an issue.

By the early 1980s Pine Creek Center was established outside downtown Grass Valley. And, the Grass Valley City Council woke up and said, “Woo, Woo….what have we done? Are we manifesting another El Camino Real?” Taking a step back and looking at many of our nation’s metropolitan cities, all of a sudden people realized they had lost their unique identity by urban sprawl, began to bring back the individual character of their cities.

Look at Grass Valley now. It’s thriving and didn’t wait for a mea culpa before enlivening the downtown with its charm and be able to still walk to the library and movie theater. Furthermore, recently the Grass Valley City Council determined that their historic district neighborhoods are exempt from SB9 projects.

In our times of not being able to ponder the future of our current decisions, we fall short of taking responsibility without having a curious and imaginative mind.

We are not an “Urban Cluster.” The Nevada County Contractor’s Association has launched their campaign against Measure W. Why all of a sudden do they think that the State of California should be in charge of our town? You mean it’s okay now for government to tell us what to do? Measure W puts local folks back in charge.

Another issue that seems to be ignored is zip codes that fall into the category of High Fire Zones are exempt from SB9. Guess what, friends, 95959 and 95945 are listed within these zones. I mean, do you think your fire insurance is not going to be affected by more building density and problems with evacuation?

Oh my! Walking the streets of our village I see the beauty of our neighborhoods and occasionally talk to visitors and tell them some stories that have passed through me by Savory. I don’t want to have to explain why that cluster of homes is filled with a stack of buildings that remind them of why they left for the weekend to gaze upon the sights of our precious historical district. Do you?

Barbara Larsen lives in Nevada City