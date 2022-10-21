Barbara A Roemer: We need more affordable housing

My husband and I are YIMBYs, YES in My Backyard folks. That is, we staunchly believe in the imperative to provide low income housing within our neighborhood. We have dealt with the city on several construction projects over the last 25 years. I’d like to debunk two misconceptions about SB9 and Measure W. Horror stories we’ve heard about the city’s unreasonable demands and restrictive design guidelines have just not been true for us on any of our projects. Let’s look at what you can and can’t build in Nevada City. Before SB 9, you could build two ADUs on your property. Such dwellings had to conform to architectural guidelines. Under SB 9, such dwellings must still conform to the guidelines but the density can be much greater. After Measure W, which returns the density limits to what they were last December, before SB9, you can still build two ADUs on your property and they still must conform to the guidelines. No changes for ADUs from before SB9, through SB9, or with Measure W. About six years ago, we built a cottage as a secondary unit (ADU) to the farmhouse on our property. It’s less than 800 square feet, and is deed-restricted for low income housing. You CAN build with contemporary materials and there were no hoops to jump through. We had no problems conforming to the architectural guidelines, although the cottage is built of straw bales and has a lime plaster exterior which looks rather like stucco. The cottage appears in the City’s design guideline book as an ADU exemplar.

One of the misconceptions around SB9 is that it will provide additional affordable housing. SB9 was stripped of its affordable housing requirement before it passed the legislature. The median house price in Western Nevada County is about $525,000, and higher within the City limits. Development under SB9 in Nevada City will definitely increase the number of housing units, but they will not be affordable. If a developer splits a lot and builds 2-4 units on each piece, those units will sell or rent for market price, which in Nevada City means they will be luxury housing. Houses might be smaller but they will still not be affordable.

The primary support for No on W comes from developers and people with real estate interests. They would have you believe both that under SB9, local owners rather than outside developers will build more housing, and that under Measure W, you can’t develop your property. We’ve seen that you CAN develop your property with a house and up to two ADUs under Measure W. Let’s look at how building more housing is playing out right now. Who will build this dense SB9 housing? The developer who submitted the first SB9 project to the City has built perhaps ten houses since 1997. All of them are luxury homes. Two seem to have included an ADU. All have a current estimated value from 30-90% ABOVE the median house price in West County. One of them apparently sold last month for 1 million dollars. The estimated rental value of such a home is $5,000 per month or $60,000 per year. That’s about twice the total annual income of a low-income family. This is not affordable housing. Indeed, this developer seems never to have built affordable housing.

We need more affordable housing. Our kids can’t afford to return. Workers cannot afford to live here. The good news is the City is addressing that need with an excellent plan. We have an extensive Housing Element which lays out what housing exists, what our demographics are, what the goals are, and how we’ll get there. You can Google it. We are on schedule to meet 98% of the State’s 2027 goal for Nevada City’s low and very low income affordable housing. And we have approved more than the 23 moderate income units required. We already have set aside several tracts for low income housing. Cashin’s field will be ready soon. We need to continue to build affordable rather than luxury housing. We should build densely where the City has planned for it. Our older neighborhoods are not the place for such density. These charming historic neighborhoods draw tourists here. We love living here. Keep them intact with reasonable density, and setbacks and height that make sense. Build for the future AND take good care of what we have. Vote YES on Measure W.

Barbara A Roemer lives in Nevada City.