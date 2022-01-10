Audrey Hallochak: RV park across street from fairgrounds is a bad idea

The proposed RV park is in the hands of Grass Valley City Council. Where is this proposed park? It’s located at the corner of Auburn Road and McCourtney Road, across from the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Currently, this property is being used to stage dozens and dozens of pieces of PG&E contractor equipment from our recent storm. This property has been used before for emergency purposes, namely fire related. Where will the city/county stage massive quantities of equipment for our future disasters, which seem like a natural part of living here?

I am a resident of Starbright Acres. I also am an RV owner. I thoroughly understand the changes within the industry during the pandemic. More RV parks are needed, everywhere.

But why do we want a massive RV park (150 sites plus glamping sites)? Grass Valley and Nevada City are quaint tourist destinations. I’ll tell you why? It’s the tax revenue. Period.

There are two major concerns with the size of the planned park.





First, Is general traffic. McCourtney Road is already a heavily traveled road, particularly when the Waste Management dump is open. Adding 30- to 50-foot RV traffic is only going to disrupt traffic flow. These vehicles don’t move fast. RV travelers come and go constantly and at all hours so traffic interruption will be a continuous nuisance. Which brings up the issue of being a pedestrian or a bicyclist through this area. The infrastructure for these people is poor to nonexistent.

The second major concern is fire evacuation. Being in the McCourtney Fire, I have experienced the evacuation process. From Polaris, there were two ways to escape. Make a left toward Penn Valley or a right and proceed past the fairgrounds. With 150 RVers escaping simultaneously, this will no longer be a viable direction for me and my neighbors. That leaves us with only one escape route. And if the fire is in the Penn Valley area, well, we know what happened in Paradise.

I have attended two Planning Commission meetings, as well as an on-site public meeting. I have asked about contingency plans in the event of a local fire. A Grass Valley fire captain has repeatedly talked about all of our notification systems and how important preparedness is during fire season. Well the RVers are out of town and out of state visitors. They will probably have no clue about our systems and preparedness processes.

So you can guess what chaos will be occurring at the corner of Auburn and McCourtney. Oh and by the way, these people will not be leaving their RVs. For many, this is their only home.Then there are the environmental issues. But I¹ll leave that topic to the local residential experts.

The Monterey County Fairgrounds has an RV park where I have previously visited. A few years ago they expanded their RV park to accommodate more visitors. Why aren’t we doing that here at our fairgrounds? That would be a much more sensible approach than building this massive RV park. Or why not add a small affordable housing community, like tiny homes?

Let’s have something that complements our town. Not an RV park albatross! Obviously, I do not support this project. In fact, the majority of neighboring residents near this property do not support this project.

Will we be heard? Probably not. I am not an activist type person. I’m very private. However, I felt compelled to participate by voicing my concerns with this project.

Audrey Hallochak is a resident of Starbright Acres in Grass Valley.