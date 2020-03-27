Anjali Figueira-Santos: Suddenly without a schedule

Well, 2020 is off to a great start. For all those other high school seniors out there, I’d just like to say I’m sorry.

I’ve actually chatted with some friends and classmates about what’s going on for them. I think we’re all familiar with the friendly, “So how’s quarantine treating you?” For most of them, I’d say, things are really starting to get to them.

I know one friend has made two beanies already. Another immediately put in some orders on Amazon for some art supplies. Personally, I sidestepped the grocery stores and intense toilet paper runs to stock up on some essentials at Ben Franklin.

Regardless of all the tactics, however, these kids are having trouble keeping up with life from that 6-foot distance. School was canceled (for me at least) that first week after we were told to stay indoors. Suddenly without a schedule, I spent most of that week doing homework, cleaning my room, and managing to keep surprisingly busy.

I think that for kids who thrive on friendships and their social lives, it’s especially disappointing to not get that time in with friends who will soon be leaving for college.

School started up again on Monday, with all classes moved to Google classroom. I’ve been very lucky to have had an internet connection with our recent bouts of snow, but one of the first things a friend of mine brought up was “What about the kids who don’t have WiFi?” At school, kids are able to work in the computer lab, to make up for an inability to connect to any websites at home. Now that classes have moved online, even kids with just slow internet are having issues uploading and downloading information.

Others are more worried about prom and graduation, or even our Nevada Union Model United Nations (which my class participates in).

I think that for kids who thrive on friendships and their social lives, it’s especially disappointing to not get that time in with friends who will soon be leaving for college. Girls who’ve spent the money on their prom dresses already? Well, I hope you can use it elsewhere — or at least get a refund.

However you’re handling the situation, I hope that you manage with whatever challenges you specifically, whether that’s missing big events (my class might miss a trip to Costa Rica this June), not being able to complete schoolwork, or not getting to see friends.

There’s still a chance that we get over this soon enough, so keep on working hard.

And hey, in the meantime this is an opportunity to really get good at cooking.

Anjali Figueira-Santos is a Forest Charter School student and intern at The Union.