Angel Niblock: Hodge wants city to thrive

Just over four years ago, my wife, Hilary Hodge, approached our family over dinner and we talked about the possibility of her running for local public office. We passed around barbequed chicken and mashed potatoes and brainstormed at the kitchen table about the pros and cons. Myself and Hilary’s mother, who was living with us at the time, were enthusiastic about the possibility.

Hilary sings with our local choir. Upon deciding to run, she had been serving as the Executive Director for our local nonprofit business education center, Sierra Commons. She was on the Board of the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce. She regularly picked up leftover vegetables at local farms and donated them to our local food bank. She volunteers for community events like the annual Yuba River Clean Up with SYRCL and has helped to build community and family gardens with our local food advocacy organization, Sierra Harvest. When Hilary decided to run for office, she was already spending so much time serving the community that serving in public office seemed like a wonderful next step.

At the time, we all thought that Hilary putting her hat in the race to serve locally, to help build parks and fix sewer lines, was a great idea for her next adventure in community service.

Looking back now, we didn’t know what we were getting into.

From the beginning of the election process, it was clear that the skillset it takes to govern is very different from the skillset it takes to run a campaign. My wife was not, and has never been, much of a politician. She tells the truth. She speaks from the heart. She admits it when she is wrong. She is willing to learn from others, and is willing to change her mind and her course of action with new information. Perhaps her biggest liability in politics, Hilary is sensitive and caring. Hilary managed to get elected to the Grass Valley City Council with overwhelming support from the community.

Once Hilary was elected, our entire household was immediately affected. We received unannounced visits at our home. We received phone calls night and day. Even before my wife was sworn into office, people took to social media platforms like Facebook and Next-Door making accusations about everything from traffic tickets to insider trading.

Upon taking the oath of office and beginning to serve, we were informed that we had inherited a standing restraining order against a man named Matthew Coulter.

Four years ago, we didn’t know much about Mr. Coulter’s interactions with Councilmembers and what had led to the circumstances that granted the restraining order for the City of Grass Valley or the several other restraining orders filed and granted against him.

Mr. Coulter has violated his restraining order with his interactions with my wife, and at our home. He has hid in our bushes, taking pictures of my wife, myself, and my mother-in-law. He harassed our next-door neighbors to the point that their 7-year-old daughter ran into the house screaming and crying. He has followed Hilary’s coworkers and has shown up at her work events. Mr. Coulter filmed the tree-pruner we hired to help us prune our 100-year-old apple tree and, this man, being a person of color, felt prompted to offer us proof of his legal immigration status and asked if he was in danger.

While Mr. Coulter claims that he is “not violent,” his constant stalking and harassment certainly feels unsafe to me, to our neighbors, to our friends, and to our entire household.

Hilary Hodge is running for reelection because she cares about this community and wants the City of Grass Valley to thrive. She wants future generations to have parks and affordable housing. She wants community gathering spaces. She wants safe roads and sidewalks.

For the past four weeks, strangers who have never met Hilary sling together three sentences of complete nonsense on social media in order to try to make a case against her thoughtful leadership.

For the past four years, I have watched my wife carefully study the issues facing our community. I have watched her make informed, collaborative, and sometimes difficult decisions about the future of our community. I know what thoughtful leadership looks like because it is littered across my kitchen table with color-coded post-it notes. Despite everything we’ve been through these last four years, I’m excited and proud to support Hilary Hodge for re-election to the Grass Valley City Council.

Angel Niblock lives in Grass Valley.