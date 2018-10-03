Andy Lovato: Remembering Gretchen Serrata

To those of you in our community who knew Gretchen Serrata, I am regretfully and belatedly reporting on her untimely passing on April 21, 2018, the first day of spring.

Born on Dec. 29, 1950, Gretchen "left this planet" at the age of 67, succumbing to lung cancer.

Gretchen grew up in Los Angeles, earned her law degree in Florida, then worked on death penalty cases in New Orleans and Florida. She was the director for the ACLU for eight years in New Orleans. Gretchen lived in her convictions. She participated in public demonstrations for civil rights against the draft in the 1980s in New Orleans, Florida and California.

Gretchen began her law practice in Nevada City in 1996 before opening the Family Law Facilitator's Office at the Courthouse in 1998. She found her passion in family law, helping hundreds of families every month in both Nevada and Sierra counties. Gretchen was deeply committed to supporting the underdog. She would go out of her way to help those less fortunate.

Despite health issues throughout her adult life, she had a fulfilling law career, raised a family and made many friends in all walks of life. Gretchen's character was reflected in the company she kept. She would communicate with judges and the homeless and everyone in between. She was intelligent with a great sense of humor. "Long story long," "Okie dokie," and "Pain in the patoozie" were some of her most common euphemisms.

Gretchen and I were sweethearts and best friends for the last five years. The first four years were filled with joy and happy times. The last year was bittersweet as her health gradually declined. As her primary caregiver during that time, I can attest to her inner strength as she faced each obstacle bravely, still thinking of the needs of others first. She was always grateful for the life she had lived. It was an honor and a privilege to be with Gretchen on her final earthy journey. I sure do miss her though.

One of her favorite quotes, on a plaque in her office, was from Abraham Lincoln: "The best way to predict the future is to create it." I encourage any of you with particular memory of Gretchen to put it in writing and submit it to The Union.

Andy Lovato lives in Nevada City.