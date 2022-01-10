Andy Anderson: Why should I join a Lions Club?

To those individuals who are considering volunteering their time to a local community service club, please look into joining your local Lions Club. Here are seven reasons why you might want to join the largest community servicing organization in the world:

1. Volunteers serve their community.

Lions are committed to partnering with local leaders and organizations, identifying the unique needs of their communities and surrounding areas. They are planning service projects that address those needs of the community. From community cleanup projects to food drives to fundraisers, Lions help people in need who are close to home. Hence the Lions’ motto: “We serve.”

2. Volunteers make an impact on people’s lives and a difference in the world.

A small act like collecting recycled glasses may not seem like much at first, but when those glasses are distributed around the world through Lions’ sight missions that change lives, you’ll soon discover that Lions are making a big impact. Lions are everywhere — teaching children to read, responding to disasters, fighting measles, providing clean water and so much more.





3. Lions enjoy a rewarding experience.

There is no greater feeling than making a positive impact on someone’s life. Lions are doing good — for others and for themselves.

4. Making new friends.

Joining a local Lions Club is a great way to connect with other people in your community and make new friends. Find a special interest club that involves people with the same interests, hobbies and passions. Or consider starting your own club. Serving together can help build relationships that last a lifetime.

5. Volunteers learn, grow and share.

Through volunteer work and community service, Lions are learning new things and developing leadership skills every day. Learn how to plan a food drive and feed the hungry. Learn about the risks of diabetes, and share your knowledge with community members to help them lead healthier lifestyles. Each member will grow personally and professionally as a Lion.

6. Volunteers grow as a family and have fun.

Lions Clubs offer opportunities for families to volunteer together. Become a Lions with your spouse, children, grandchildren and siblings, and start spending quality time together while serving the community.

7. Lions help develop young leaders to become the leaders of tomorrow.

By engaging youth, Lions are helping to develop strong leaders for the future. LEO clubs provide youth volunteer opportunities that allow young adults to become involved in community service and begin learning about the impact they can have around the world.

As a Lions Club member, you’ll join a local group of service-minded men and women who are doing local volunteer work to support your community right now. You will also become a member of Lions Clubs International, which is in 210 countries around the world and 1.4 million members strong.

If you would like more information about Lions Clubs International and the Lion Cubs supporting your communities, here are some contact information about clubs in your area:

Colfax Lions Club: Tim Luckinbill (luckinbill@yahoo.com).

Grass Valley Foothill Lions Club: Ron Gaynor (ronaidgaynor@earthlink.net).

Grass Valley Gold Country Lions Club: Mike Hurst (shiftyfifty1@gmail.com).

Grass Valley Host Lions Club: Ginger Jackson (gingerj2008@sbcglobal.net).

Higgins Diggins Lions Club: Donna Prince (liondprince@gmail.com).

Nevada City Lions Club: Doug Wight (dougs63riv@yahoo.com).

Penn Valley Hi-Graders Lions Club: Amor Traceski (amortraceski@yahoo.com).

Lion Andy Anderson is the past district governor district membership coordinator for District 4-C5.