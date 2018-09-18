Alex Oseguera: It’s time for a recycling reset

Recycling is at a crossroads in California and across the globe. A crackdown from China on what materials it will accept and how "clean" those materials must be, is causing a ripple effect throughout the industry that ends in how you sort materials in your kitchen.

It is not only about the recyclability (ability to be recycled) of a specific material but also about its marketability (does it have any value).

What you think is recyclable might not be and how you handle the materials you recycle might need to change.

You have witnessed this dynamic in Nevada County and we admit it has caused some confusion. The market for recyclables is volatile and as a result, materials that can be recycled today might not be recyclable tomorrow.

We need your help to recycle right. Please take a second to think before you toss. Recommended Stories For You

Nevertheless, we want to be unequivocally clear, Waste Management will continue to accept plastics labeled 1 to 7 for recycling in addition to traditional recyclable materials such as aluminum and tin cans, glass bottles and jars, paper and cardboard.

What's most important when it comes to recycling is to keep recyclable materials clean and dry. Wipe away all food from containers, empty liquids from jars and cans. And please don't place trash like garden hoses, diapers and propane containers in the recycling cart.

As one of the largest providers of recycling collections in Northern California and Nevada, Waste Management understands the importance of education. Our communities can't help if they don't know how to recycle right.

We're investing resources to refocus on proper recycling. In the coming weeks you will see and hear more from us about recycling. We're sending a mailer to all our customers in Nevada County, we're placing advertisements on the radio, we're adding new decals to our carts and bins, and we're placing tags on carts notifying customers when we find an item in the recycling cart that does not belong.

Our primary and immediate task is to clean up the recycling stream.

Contamination impacts the quality of recyclable materials. For example, food and liquid in a recycling container can mix with otherwise good paper and cardboard turning those recyclable materials into trash.

How do you clean the recycling stream?

You can start by making sure you're not placing trash in the recycling cart. If you stick to general rules you will help the environment and keep recycling sustainable.

Recycle all bottles, cans, paper, cardboard and jars.

Never recycle plastic bags or plastic films, such as the air bags you frequently receive in a package.

Always keep recyclables loose in your cart or bin. If you collected them in a bag, empty the bag's contents into the cart and then trash the bag.

Keep bottles, jars, cans and containers free of liquids and food.

These tips and more can be found online at nevadacounty.wm.com or http://www.rorr.com.

We need your help to recycle right. Please take a second to think before you toss.

Alex Oseguera is the vice president and general manager for Waste Management's Northern California–Nevada Area.