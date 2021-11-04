Alana Cash: Witchcraft. It’s not what you think

This year on Halloween Eve, I was at the Nevada City celebration and noticed many women dressed as witches. They wore black baggy dresses and pointy hats and noses. Some had green masks with warts.

The costume and the word “witch” are intended to frighten. But what actually is the truth?

Before the Inquisition, there really was no such thing as a witch, and no one knows where the word “witch” originated. The publication in 1486 of Maleus Malefecarum, by German Catholic Bishop Heinrich Kramer, has the first use of the word. Maleus Malefecarum literally means Hammer of the Evil Ones, but is usually translated as Hammer of the Witches.

It is presumed Kramer created “witch” from the word “Wicca,” the religion practiced by pagans in Europe at the time Kramer lived there and pursued heretics.

The Celtic celebration of Samhain (pronounced sahwin) took place midway between the fall equinox and winter solstice. In its zeal to attract pagans who were very attached to their holidays, the church usurped this holiday into All Hallow’s Eve (Halloween), a time to honor the dead, and set the date at Oct. 31. Samhain, celebrated Nov. 7, was heresy and part of witchcraft.





In his zealous pursuit of stamping out paganism, Kramer wanted it to be easy for anyone to spot a witch, and in his document he gave three clear criteria for accusing a woman of witchcraft: As crazy as it sounds, Kramer defined a witch as a woman who lived alone, had never been married, and grew herbs.

Not mentioned in this list, but nonetheless equally evil and suspect, was beauty. A beautiful woman could be accused of beguiling, which constituted witchcraft.

Generally, the women accused of witchcraft were healers in their community. Their healing ability was a great source of annoyance to Kramer and to medical doctors, who preferred surgery, bleeding or cupping their patients as opposed to the gentle use of herbs.

The success of the women at healing also caused great consternation for the priests, who thought of it as magic since they could not do it.

Probably most galling was that the female healers owned property. In short, envy, greed and lust brought these women before the court of the Inquisition.

After being arrested for the three reasons listed in the Maleus Malefacorum, women were tortured to confess to heinous crimes fabricated by their accusers: cannibalism, consorting with the devil, kidnapping, and all sorts of sexual crimes.

Testimony accused them of dancing naked in the woods and flying on broomsticks. (Is that so bad?) Their ability to heal was flipped, and they were accused of casting evil spells of sickness on people and much more.

A witch might be racked, burned, or tied to a chair and thrown in the river. If she floated, that proved she was a witch, and she’d be burned. If she drowned, then she was innocent. Oops. After her death, the neighbors or the church claimed her property.

The prosecution and execution of female healers began in the 15th century and continued until the Napoleonic wars.So many women were murdered under the guise of witchcraft that there were towns in Germany where not one woman was left.

Those who were not executed, fled. And quickly. It was a terrific and long-lingering lesson that power and knowledge were not to be tolerated in the female form.

It would be centuries before women were allowed to be educated, and then only under a male-dominated system. Herbalists continued as a fringy source of healing outside Euro-Western medicine, and the phrase “witch doctor” was applied to any indigenous manner of healing, along the lines of poppycock.

In the documentary, “The Shaman’s Apprentice,” ethnobiologist Dr. Mark Plotkin laments the burning of the pagan women because much of their wisdom about healing plants was lost with them, since their tradition of passing on information was oral.

Plotkin says that hundreds of years before Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin in the mold of bread in 1928, these female healers knew to hold moldy bread to a wound and then cover it with honey. They boiled foxglove into digitalis tea for heart problems. And, while throwing a toad into the cookpot sounds very witchy, some of our modernday antibiotics come from the slime of toads.

The word is “witch” to the Western, conquering mind that prefers domination of nature — human or otherwise. The word is “healer” to those who welcome mystery. Celebrate the mystery on Samhain, Nov. 7.

Alana Cash lives in Penn Valley.