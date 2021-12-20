Alana Cash: Winter, the time of the dark goddess

Winter Solstice establishes the beginning of winter when the temperature in upper latitudes gets colder and, ironically, the sun is reborn and the days begin getting longer.

Winter is the time of the dark goddess, of which there are thousands. Perhaps the most well-known of the dark goddesses is Persephone, the most beautiful Greek goddess, who spends several months in the underworld each year and is an archetypal way of explaining winter.

The Persephone story is told in two ways — Hellenic and pre-Hellenic. Hellenism started with Alexander the Great, who set out to conquer the world known to him and did, then died in agony of poisoning at age 32.

Alexander epitomized the concept of forcing things to go one’s way, and the Hellenistic story of Persephone’s descent is a reflection of that value system as follows:

One day Persephone was out picking flowers when she was seen by Hades, her uncle and ruler of the underworld, as well as being a god of wealth (think of all the gold, silver, oil, and precious jewels found under the earth). Hades wanted Persephone, so he went to his brother Zeus, who was not only king of Olympus but also Persephone’s father. Hades asked Zeus if he could have Persephone and Zeus gave her to him.





At that point, depending on varying myths, Hades either seduced or kidnapped Persephone, and according to this playboy version of the story, Persephone came to love Hades and the underworld.

Persephone’s mother, Demeter, wandered around looking for her daughter and became frantic when she could not find her. The sun god Helios, who saw it all, told Demeter that Zeus had given Hades permission to take Persephone to the underworld.

Infuriated, Demeter confronted Zeus and demanded that Persephone be returned to her. Zeus did not comply at first. That’s when Demeter became so distraught that agricultural growth to come to a standstill and the world was wracked with famine.

No one was happy with the gods at this point, so Zeus gave in and sent someone to fetch Persephone.

But the rules of the underworld (which Hades created) stated that if you ate anything there, you could not leave. Persephone had eaten some pomegranate seeds. Demeter made a bargain with Hades. Persephone would spend one month in the underworld for each pomegranate seed that she had eaten and Hades agreed.

During the time Persephone spent in the underworld, Demeter grieved for her daughter and nothing would grow. This became an explanation for winter.

This myth has the underworld as a place that Persephone had to be dragged and forced to stay. Its attractions were sex, money and external power. And whatever you ate (became addicted to) was a sort of drug to keep you there.

The pre-Hellenic myth is quite different because in ancient times, Demeter was ruler of Olympus, and Zeus was her consort. That myth goes like this:

Persephone was wandering in the gardens of Olympus when she noticed the entrance to a cave. Being young and curious, she entered the cave and walked down, down, down a spiral pathway toward the womb of the Earth. At the end of the pathway, she entered a room, and there she found her grandmother, Hecate.

Persephone loved her grandmother and asked If she could stay with her and learn the wisdom of the ages. Hecate said that Persephone might be too young and instructed her to return to Olympus and ask Demeter’s permission.

So Persephone walked back up to the garden and entered her mother’s palace, where Demeter was sitting with other goddesses in a circle.

Persephone asked Demeter if she could spend time in the underworld with Hecate to learn wisdom. Demeter loved her daughter greatly and would miss her if she was away in the underworld. Demeter said, “No.”

Persephone begged her mother to let her learn the wise ways. Again, because Demeter loved her daughter so much, she gave in to her wish. But Demeter had one condition. Persephone could only spend a few months in the underworld each year, and then she must return. This also became an explanation for winter.

Consider this myth compared to the Hellenic one. In the pre-Hellenic world a portion of life was to be devoted to learning wisdom, and that could be daily or during the dark, long nights of winter. Seeking the underworld in this myth is seeking the inner world, the place of wisdom and rest before rebirth, not to be forced or rushed.

Alana Cash lives in Penn Valley.