Alana Cash: Why reopening mine isn’t a good idea

There’s a little community in Arizona called Wendon (population 556) just north of Interstate 10 so small it doesn’t even have a stop sign, let alone a stop signal. Wendon is in La Paz County, and the total population of the county is about 16,000. This is arid desert land where rainfall averages 7 inches a year. It is also snowbird country, where people from icy places like Minnesota and Wisconsin and Nebraska spend the winter along the Interstate 10.

So what is so special about Wendon? Well, a Saudi Arabian company bought up big swathes of acreage around Wendon and sought permission from the county, possibly the state of Arizona as well, to grow alfalfa. The Saudis promised jobs and economic stimulation for this little town, the ones near it, and the whole county.

And the Saudis did bring jobs. They brought Chinese immigrants to live in tents for the Arizona hot days and cold nights. These immigrants were paid, who knows how much, to sow and reap the alfalfa. But they didn’t spend their wages in Arizona because they had no vehicles, no way to get to Wendon or Salome, or any other town. The Saudis brought them food and they cooked on camp stoves.

Jobs they promised. Jobs La Paz County got. They also got a drain on the water table because the Saudis were given permission to drill wells and to irrigate — not using trenches as is common on desert farms, but using sprinklers and the dry, hot desert air would evaporate some of it. And when the alfalfa was harvested, it was shipped over to Saudi Arabia to feed their horses.

You’ll find many articles on the internet on how Saudi Arabia squandered its groundwater and that some 1,000-year-old wells were drained dry after two generations. And between spray irrigation and piping water to the golf courses in Phoenix, the water table in La Paz County is down two feet. Doesn’t sound so bad until you realize that in Arizona it takes 1,000 years to replenish one foot of groundwater.

What does this have to do with Nevada County, you might ask? Well, there’s a proposal for a gold mine being investigated. Lots of jobs promised, but probably not to locals because there aren’t a lot of professional miners in Nevada County. Where will they come from? Maybe West Virginia, but most likely from out of the country. Where will their money be spent? Some local, but most will probably be sent home.

Are we not in a drought? Any gold mine will use thousands of gallons of water a day. Environmentally, gold mining often is a disaster.

And, what is the point of gold mining? Some people get rich. What happens to the gold? Well, 50% of mined gold is used to make jewelry. The second biggest use is to make gold bullion for investors as a hedge against inflation and for governments. Governments who are having trouble getting loans need to prove gold reserves (gold has been used in dentistry to make crowns as well as the manufacture of electronics, but that’s too expensive now and other metals are substituted).

So basically, a gold mine could ruin Nevada County environmentally, but those who profited from it would purchase some nice bracelets and watches.

Alana Cash lives in Penn Valley.