Alana Cash: PG&E privacy policy — not so much

Recently, when my electric bill tripled in a month, I contacted PG&E to ask what happened. The rep notified me that I could find my daily usage online at the PG&E website. In order to sign up to use the site, I had to agree to the PG&E privacy policy. I pretty much always read the documents that I have to agree to, and I kept the rep waiting on the phone while I read this one.

It is astonishing!

It begins: Your privacy is a top priority for PG&E and we make every reasonable effort to protect the information we hold about you. And tells you how they treat personal information that they collect and use about you.

In particular, within the preceding 12 months (without telling you) PG&E has collected, through its website or otherwise, and disclosed to service providers and third parties the categories of personal information and then list the most disturbing collection of your information that you can imagine.

When you agree to their privacy policy, PG&E claims the right to collect your genetic information as well as that of your family. This would be your DNA. They may also collect your fingerprints, your face prints, voice prints, retina scans, as well as medical records on your pregnancies.





They want information on your gender identity, military status, and keystroke gait. This last element — keystroke gait — makes me wonder if they plant a virus on each computer used by a customer, otherwise how would keystroke be measured and how would they collect all of this other information.

Quoting directly from their website, PG&E can collect a profile reflecting a person’s preferences, characteristics, psychological trends, predispositions, behavior, attitudes, intelligence, abilities and aptitudes. Later on in their privacy policy, they claim the right to collect your sleep patterns and your educational records, including your grades.

Why? Maybe because if PG&E believes you are stupid and might leave the stove on when you go out to get your cat off the roof, well, they just might shut off your power. But then, they do that so regularly, it might take you a while to figure out what just happened.

But most astonishingly and a bit laughable, PG&E asks you to agree to allow them to collect olfactory information. That would be your personal smell. Is this so they can send dogs after you if you don’t pay your bill? Or perhaps kindly suggest you need a bath? Who collects your smell?

This has got to be the most invasive privacy policy that ever existed. But maybe not. I have not read the Paypal or Microsoft policy lately. I should. So should you.

And while PG&E declares emphatically that they never ever sell your personal information, this privacy policy indicates otherwise, particularly as they point out over and over that they are creating a customer profile. PG&E has no use for my grades, habits, gender orientation, or smell. But there are agencies that exist in this world that might have use for such information.

In the event that you have doubts about what I’ve related, because it is almost impossible to believe, you can read the PG&E privacy policy here: https://pge.opower.com/ei/x/energy-usage-details?ou-data-browser=%2Fusage%2Felectricity%2Fday%2F2021-11-15%3FaccountUuid%3D764bfd97-7502-11eb-87d6-0000170070eb .

Alana Cash lives in Penn Valley.