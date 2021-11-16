Alana Cash: Hope rekindled with National Native American Heritage Month

This year for National Native American Heritage Month, Joe Biden promised “committing my administration to the fulfillment of our federal trust and treaty responsibilities.”

Honoring treaties with native peoples is something new for our government. We all know that Europeans pushed native peoples onto reservations, which are lands held in trust for them by the federal government.

Treaties gave the people perpetual rights to live on these reservations peacefully. Well until, say, oil gets discovered, as it was in northeastern Oklahoma. Then people come stealthily in the night to blow up your house on the reservation to coerce the people to move again.

Fracking and pipelines, as well as mining gold, copper and coal all disrupt peaceful reservation life. Let’s not even talk about casinos.

As American Indian Movement activist Elizabeth Fast Horse said, “The worst thing you (Europeans) brought us was money.” Before that, personal worth was inherent in being part of the tribe, the family.





Until the 1960s, the federal government operated Indian boarding schools. Children were forcibly removed from the reservations and loving parents, and placed in schools that forced them to forget their heritage.

As Richard H. Pratt, founder of the Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania, said, “Kill the Indian and save the man.” (I’m not sure about the women.) The children were broken into Western culture by physical, psychological and sexual abuse. First, cut their hair, then smack them or lock them up in a closet for using the only language they know. Many of these children would be sent out to be adopted, never to return to the parents who longed for them.

Four hundred years of betrayal, disease, cruelty and shaming, but changes are coming. The white buffalo calf is returning.

There is a Sioux story that during a time of famine two hunters went out searching for food. They met a beautiful woman, White Buffalo Calf Woman.

One of the men had evil thoughts and approached her. A cloud enclosed the pair, and the man turned into a pile of bones.

The second man approached the woman respectfully, and the woman explained that she was wakan, holy. She instructed the hunter to go back to his people and gather them together. When the White Buffalo Calf Woman arrived at the gathering, she brought the chanupa (pipe) — the most sacred object a person can possess — and taught them seven sacred ways to pray using it.

Before she left, she told the people that she would return again to restore harmony and spirituality to a troubled world. As she left, she turned into a white buffalo calf.

When a white buffalo calf is born, it is a sign that prayers are being heard and that the promises of the prophecy are being fulfilled.

In 1994, a white buffalo calf was born in Wisconsin. In 1996, a white buffalo calf was born in South Dakota. In 2005, a white buffalo calf was born in Kentucky. And in 2020, a white buffalo calf was born in Montana.

Something else magical happened in 2020. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the eastern half of Oklahoma belongs to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. This ruling on McGirt v. Oklahoma capsized Oklahoma’s authority over much of the land and restricts the state from prosecuting tribal members who are accused of crimes on this reservation.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, wrote in the opinion for the majority: “On the far end of the Trail of Tears was a promise. Forced to leave their ancestral lands in Georgia and Alabama, the Creek Nation received assurances that their new lands in the West would be secure forever. … Because Congress has not said otherwise, we hold the government to its word.“

Happy Thanksgiving. And especially to my great-grandmother, Francis Crane Cash Chambers, who was a native of this land and who could never admit that in her lifetime.

There is hope.

Alana Cash lives in Penn Valley.