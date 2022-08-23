Alan Riquelmy: Spending time

There was no armed deputy at the supervisors meeting when I started here.

I thought it strange, seeing as there was always one at the public meetings in Georgia I once attended. It was unusual to have people attend these meetings. It was, after all, government doing its business. A math class might have been preferable.

Regardless, attendees or no, the uniformed officer waited patiently for the meeting to conclude before moving on. Trouble stayed well away, as did most everyone else.

But here, in Nevada County, there was no officer or deputy. The Sheriff’s Office was just upstairs, someone once told me when I asked. If there’s trouble, a deputy could get to the supervisors chambers in time.

Then something changed. A deputy began attending the meetings. Sometimes more than one was there. Supervisors never blinked at State of Jefferson supporters or cannabis advocates, unless it was a massive meeting that would have piqued the fire marshal’s interest. But there was a twist, now. The climate had changed and strange winds blew through government halls.

“We began attending the BOS meetings since the first protests started regarding COVID and the virtual meetings,” sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said in an email when I asked about this. “This was done at the request of the Board of Supervisors and CEO.”

I remember Jefferson supporters marching through the Eric Rood Administrative Center, petition in hand as they approached the elections office. Being from the South, I was surprised. You want to secede, but stay part of the country? How novel.

Some people shouted “Jefferson!” as they approached the office. They then handed over their signatures in an attempt to get a nonbinding question on the ballot.

No fuss, no problems. They handed the paperwork over and left.

Turns out, supporters didn’t have enough signatures, the question never made it to the ballot and Jefferson supporters moved on.

That was early 2016. How things change.

Strong emotion permeated supervisor meetings over pot, as well. Supervisors clashed with cannabis advocates before and after Measure W, which did appear on the June 2016 ballot. Hours of public hearings, some tears and a bit of anger. Overall, though, it stayed civil.

At one meeting, I saw Diana Gamzon — executive director of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance — motion to an irate marijuana advocate. Tone it down, the gesture meant, lower the temperature. And it lowered, and the meeting progressed.

Now deputies sometimes approach a public speaker at a meeting when their emotions grow unruly. No one’s surprised. The temperature has risen across the country. There are good reasons why deputies now stand in the background at these meetings.

The saddest reason is, of course, they’re needed.

One person began taking video, or pictures, on his cell phone. Standing right next to a deputy, lens focused and no legitimate purpose for it. The supervisor meetings are recorded and anyone can access them. It’s all for show. The gadflies and public comment addicts do their performance and leave by the time our elected officials start doing the real work. No reason to hang around for that, right?

The majority of people, well, they’re at jobs or dealing with kids. They vote in elections and expect their leaders to do their jobs, which typically happens. They might not see the people performing kabuki for their supervisors in a public forum.

They — like most of us in Nevada County — have better things to do with their time.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or at 530-477-4249