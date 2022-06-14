Alan Riquelmy: Sound and fury

The Republican leaned in, ready to speak to me in confidence.

The thing about the local Tea Party, he told me, is that it’s a small number of people. They’re just loud.

This was in another state, in another time, really, when you consider when the Tea Party was waxing ascendant. The local branch had regular meetings, a show on the local radio, and a physical presence at city and county meetings.

And here was this Republican, a member of the establishment, you could say, letting me know his take on the whole situation.

Of course, he would say that. He was running for office against a Tea Partier. Maybe he told me that to make himself feel better.

Or maybe he was right.

On election night, here in Nevada County, you could almost hear the numbers crackle in the clerk-recorder/registrar of voters’ race when the first results hit. Natalie Adona, currently the No. 2 in that office and running for the top job, had 72.9% of the votes in that first round, and 69.8% in the second. She’s in a three-way race with Paul Gilbert and Jason Tedder.

That first round, at least here in Nevada County, lets you know who won. Let me go out on a limb, here — Adona’s got this one.

You can bet there are some unhappy folks, like the people behind Americans for Good Government, which floated an attack mailer some called racist. I dunno. What would you call the image of a woman of color’s face emerging from a foreboding, dark background with a series of accusations that gushed with leaks in them?

What would you call an 11th-hour attempt by local attorney Barry Pruett to have all votes against Adona not counted because she supposedly hadn’t paid the required fees to run for office? That attempt fell apart like soggy paper-mache when the judge saw the check.

You’d think her opponents were scared of her actually winning an election and would do most anything to stop her.

It’s a similar scene with supporters of a recall effort against the Board of Supervisors. That was a sound and fury that lasted all of a month. Maybe.

The effort started off loud enough. Recall supporters at every supervisors meeting clamoring to be heard, which was then followed by the process to get the effort on the ballot. Then Jan. 20 and the elections door incident. Cue the restraining orders and gleeful use of the phrase “marginally rational” against Adona — an off-hand comment made by the judge in her ruling that put a restraining order on one of three people accused of pushing their way inside the elections office.

Marginally rational, just long enough for a video showing one person’s reaction to maskless visitors on this particular day. Never mind a video from another day showing Adona calm and collected. That one didn’t fit the narrative.

Meanwhile, a 120-day clock to collect signatures to recall the county’s five supervisors was ticking. Just visit recallnevadacounty.org , print and sign the petition and we’ll get this sound and fury rolling.

Except it’s never worked like that. Initiatives get on the ballot because of hard work, door knocking and petitioners stationed outside every grocery store in the county. This was never going to Uber its way to the ballot. It was just more noise, like the attack mailer against Adona, like the kerfluffle in the elections office. Just a bit of life’s rich pageant, but with a pretty weak ending.

That establishment Republican from several years ago was more right than he knew. His axiom can translate to groups all over the country and world.

Yeah, the supervisor recall folks were loud. They got in elected leaders’ faces and headlines. They ran a noisy political campaign.

But anyone can look at the election returns and see they’re pretty small, too.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union.