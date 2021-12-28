Alan Riquelmy: Racing to the new year

The trick was, you had to buy the beer before midnight.

It was the blue law at the time, and still is in some parts of the South. No booze purchased after midnight, no off-premise bought on Sunday.

Plenty of nights you’d catch yourself watching the clock. Rushing through the side work at the restaurant, bustling your section. Lemons are cut, butter in individual containers for later use, all the tiny parts of the day that must be complete before you can leave.

And then, clock still ticking, the dash to the grocery store and that six pack.

How many times was I under five minutes away while standing at the cash register, crumpled dollar bills in hand? Too many times. No matter the job, there’s always a deadline.

The surly dinner guests and side work was left behind years ago, but the deadlines remain. Even more so in this business. We all watch the clock each day, writing our stories, filing the photos. How many times has an incomplete story printed because some source couldn’t be reached? Plenty of times, at papers across the country.

And now, just days before the new year, a few of us realize some deadlines have passed. The hotels are all booked, the restaurants full. What else were we supposed to do before 2022 arrived? Pay the state license tag fee, renew the car insurance.

How many tiny tasks did we do that never should have been done, or fail to do? Some snobby poet would argue all these decisions and revisions could be reversed in a minute, but he’s wrong. Sleepwalking, with guilty hands, we know, it’s done, it can’t be undone.

A sad tradition, we spend the last few days of each year recounting our regrets. We revisit the best and worst moments of the past 12 months, the most newsworthy. Highlight the good and the bad, recall the minute each happened, then wash our hands clean — if we can — and move on to another year.

The news media does it, large and small, and a few of us tally our personal lists as well. Was there someone we hurt, someone we helped? Was there something we failed to do, and in that failure tipped the whole year in a direction it might never have gone?

Decisions and revisions, caught in the web of 2021, stuck.

Stop.

The year is almost done, but it isn’t used up yet. Like Scrooge cringing before a ghost, we might ask, is this future in stone, or is it only one that might come to be?

The days are crossed off this calendar, but a new book of days waits in the wings. And there are just enough days left in this year to make it count.

All the tasks and duties, the revisions and decisions turned into resolutions for a brand new year. Just enough days left to become resolved, sweep away the leftovers from 2021 and prepare for 2022.

A final few days before us to examine, judge and take account of ourselves. Then, ready to face both the tiny parts of each day and the larger landscape of our lives, we step forward toward Jan. 1.

But wait. Before we march off, look at the clock. It’s not the new year yet.

And we still need that beer.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or at 530-477-4249