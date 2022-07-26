Alan Riquelmy: Old movies

Scenes like this only happen in movies.

A crowded train station, the whine of machinery and hurried people. Foreign languages and daily agendas bustled together. Too many people pushing through limited time, too many stories.

And here, out of all the faces, there’s this one man stepping onto a train from Rome to Paris. One last kiss and he disappears inside, looking for a seat, a book clutched in his hand.

And then, of course, one more last kiss. Two people balanced on a step, time stopped for just this moment, and then gone, like the woman.

I’ve seen this movie. It’s almost 20 years old, and not especially creative. Boy loses job and finds himself on a plane to a foreign country. Cue the life-changing experiences, varied friends and, of course, the girl who got away. You’ve got to have that last bit. Brings the couples into the theater.

What is it about this faded reel? I string out the film, a tatty ribbon, for a closer look.

All the pieces of a decent story are there. The drastic life change at just the right time in someone’s life, the deep-end dive into a different world.

You get a snapshot into 18 months overseas — from America to Japan to Europe. Hopping the fence into the railyard for a shortcut home because the last train was missed. Wandering the Shinsaibashi Arcade, a visitor to a foreign world, lost in another language and happy about it. The nights by the Shukugawa, cherry blossoms in bloom and the woman — who months from now will walk away from a train — standing nearby.

He should have said something right then, the audience screams. Just say something. We all know how this ends if he doesn’t.

How do you crunch down a year and a half into a two-hour movie? Just the highlights, only the best stuff. This isn’t the drudgery of someone in midlife. Spare us your stories of 60-hour work weeks and drab TV dinners. No, this is distilled memory. Top shelf and only uncorked on opening night.

That first sip is like a drink at the top of the Umeda Sky Building. Or, skulking through the underground corridors connecting the train stations, it’s a cup of miso soup bought from one of the ubiquitous shops curtained off from the thoroughfare.

Even the daily scenes contain flavorful notes, giving the viewer a comparison between the majestic and mundane. Riding a bicycle to the video rental store almost every day to get some new tapes. Waiting by Big Man in Umeda, the large screen glowering like some Big Brother who’s just trying to sell you the latest product.

But how to end this thing? Maybe that scene of the man walking through Hartsfield-Jackson, his only luggage a large backpack. The customs guy looks at his passport, checks the stamps, looks up again. This guy’s been gone for 18 months and all he’s got is a backpack.

Anything else, he asks. The guy shakes his head. Well, welcome home.

But no. The audience, I think, is looking for a sad ending. You’ve got to give them what they want.

So end it on that train speeding away from Rome and toward Paris. The man settles into a seat with his book, but he can’t focus on the words. The sky starts to darken, but the viewer can still see the oceanside towns out the window. These should be on a postcard. Bright lights on buildings, and beyond the dark sea.

The air is heavy as the sun sets. The man, lost in thought, starts scribbling in a notebook.

Fade to black.

