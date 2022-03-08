Alan Riquelmy: Nice try, comrade

The woman was clearly in pain as the cops put the handcuffs on.

A massive demonstration swirled around the scene. She’d done something, disobeyed some officer, and now the cuffs were on. She might have had tears in her eyes, pleading with the cops, telling them they were hurting her.

You might have actually believed her, if not for the few minutes before the camera started rolling.

It was an annual protest near the gates of Fort Benning, where thousands of people gathered to protest the School of the Americas. A few people always made a point of trespassing onto the post — federal property, mind you — which got them some headlines and typically six months in prison.

The woman in cuffs wasn’t there to protest. She was a reporter with Russia Today, also known as RT.

You’ve likely heard of the Russian government-sponsored media outfit, if you’ve been consuming news about Ukraine recently.

The rise of social media, depending on who you ask, has either made any flavor of news easier than ever to get, or turned it into a mindless cacophony that leaves you more ignorant than before.

The endless Facebook and Twitter posts from people who seemingly have godlike abilities to know what’s going on throughout the world and understand the motivations of an entire people. They dun their favored social media outlets unceasingly, informing you of the “truth.”

The woman, at that point free on bond, spoke with RT news anchors about her arrest. She’d been a reporter covering authoritarian states in South America. The streets just outside of Fort Benning looked a lot like Venezuela that day, she said.

Didn’t they know you’re a journalist, one of the anchors asked, incredulous. But you’re a journalist!

A coworker happened to watch the interaction with the woman and police, maybe two minutes before the cameras started to roll. Screaming at officers who calmly spoke to her. Obstinate in the middle of a massive protest. Refused to comply with law enforcement acting professionally.

Then the cuffs came out, and the waterworks started. That’s what the judge saw when he cut her loose. That’s what RT viewers saw — precisely what the state-affiliated news organization wanted them to see.

Now’s the time I get up on my soapbox, right? Explain to everyone how important it is to support local media, small town journalism, the folks who bring you the news every day you can’t get anywhere else.

Yeah, I believe that. Got it tattooed on my brain. But I also believe that it’s best to watch, and listen, and read many different media accounts, especially those reporting on the same topic.

Do that long enough, and you learn the people you can trust, and can spot the ones you can’t.

You’ll see the self-proclaimed paragons of virtue with a righteous hatred for American imperialism, and a haughty disdain for liberals who dare support the president. They’ve got an answer and excuse for most everything, including why Russia just had to invade Ukraine. They’ve got a monopoly on the what-abouts, and a blind spot when it comes to Vladimir Putin.

They don’t directly say they hold the truth, but you see the message between the lines. You won’t see them in the two minutes before they send their latest tweet. You’ll just see their tears.

Recently, I searched online for that reporter. Just curious, seeing what she’s doing.

She had a healthy resume for a journalist, someone most any media outlet would be proud to have.

But, strangely, there was no mention of her time with RT.

Just another blind spot, I figure.

