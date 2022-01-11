Alan Riquelmy: Know your journalist

The man stood on the newspaper’s front steps, pointed his camera at our glass doors, and appeared to start filming us.

OK, I thought, it’s going to be one of those days.

A coworker told me camera guy’s buddy, sporting a coat and tie, had been there last week, yelling something about “war crimes” at her. I’m not sure if he was accusing us of committing them, abetting them, or maybe just writing about them. I figured I needed to find out.

This was early Christmas week. The Union office is still closed to the public. People talk to us through a mail slot. Typically, they don’t film us, or act like they’re filming us.

It looked like Coat-and-Tie Guy and Cameraman had a coterie in the parking lot. About four people leaning against cars. I exited through an employee door and wandered over to the duo on the front steps. All masked up, nice and proper, I’d hoped to find out who they were and what they wanted.

Things went sideways fast.

Now, this isn’t just me recounting a work-related anecdote about an odd encounter I happened to have. This is also about how to deal with journalists, or people claiming to be journalists, and how people calling themselves by that title should act.

Above all, we should be professional. Our jobs regularly put us into stressful situations, talking to people who might not want to speak.

It’s important that professional reporters identify themselves by name and organization, and ensure the person they’re talking to wants to talk.

Elected officials and certain others must speak, because of their positions. It’s telling when they don’t. Most people, when they tell you they’re not interested, you need to leave them alone.

That’s also true when you tell someone you don’t want to be recorded.

Coat-and-Tie, as well as Cameraman, didn’t get the memo.

Camera pointed at me, no introduction as to who they are, microphone at the ready.

This isn’t how it’s supposed to work. I said I’d speak with them, but first I didn’t want to be recorded. This happens regularly: A source first wants to speak off the record, learn a bit about the reporter, maybe determine if they want to be on the record. It’s a courtesy and, again, professional. If you’re genuine, it’s a good way to gain people’s trust.

If you’re not genuine, you keep recording when someone asks you, multiple times, to stop.

I could hear Coat-and-Tie dictating to the camera as I walked away. “He refuses to answer questions. He’s looking at his phone.” I was checking my lunch order, but that’s a whole other story.

Looking back, always looking back, I would have changed certain actions, or maybe not. I go back and forth on it. Do I push them to reveal their identities and who they’re with while being recorded? How much time am I willing to give to someone who the week before was claiming the newspaper had a relationship with war crimes?

Enough of it. We called the cops, who shooed the group off newspaper property. An overreaction? You could argue that. But too many times I’ve been in situations that could have escalated but didn’t, for reasons I don’t know and likely had no control over. Too many times I’ve read news stories about when they did escalate, seemingly at random, for no reason, and people got hurt or died.

I’ve written those stories, too many times.

I know, melodramatic, it could never happen here. Yeah, I know, until it does.

To their credit, they left quietly and haven’t returned. Maybe they found the source of their war crimes, bless their hearts.

So, what’s the lesson? For me, it’s knowing how to act when you’re a journalist and when you’re talking to one. It’s having courtesy. It’s being an adult.

You’d be surprised how often people talk to you when you are.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or at 530-477-4249