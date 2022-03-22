Alan Riquelmy: Know when to run

The deputy counted down the minutes.

The council member of this small town, and potential candidate for office, paced through City Hall. The period to declare for office was 8 a.m. Monday to noon Friday. He’d arrived around 11:45 a.m. Friday, just to see if anyone had signed up for his City Council seat.

Of course, no one had.

This councilman had wanted to retire. He’d served his time in this literal one red light town, and was ready to move on.

The deputy nearby had his walkie talkie on. Through it, you could hear dispatch deliver the official time. Now it was 11:50 a.m. Now 11:51 a.m.

“What happens if no one signs up?” he asked, to anyone who might have heard.

The city clerk wasn’t sure. No one was. He looked at me for a second, and kept pacing.

I thought about this candidate more than once over the past few weeks. California just had its own candidate declaration period, though it is a healthy four weeks, not four days with a short Friday. Hopefuls across the state went to their elections offices, signed the papers and prepared to get on the roller coaster of political campaigns.

We all see these candidates every two years or so, and make the same arguments either for or against them. Sure, there are snide comments as well, a few good punchlines tossed in. Why would someone choose this?

Locally, plenty of people want a job that requires them to be in elected office. If you want to be a prosecutor, no problem. But if you want to be boss of the prosecutors, you’ve got to run for office.

There’s also a bit of shine, and a pinch of power, that comes with elected office, even for the little ones you might not think about. It might not be much — some of these offices don’t even pay a salary — but it’s there, clinging to the office holder like the emperor’s clothes.

And, maybe for some incumbents, a bit of their identity merges with the elected official. It becomes difficult to separate the person from the office, and walking away from that position means losing a piece of themselves.

Anyone in my industry knows that feeling pretty well.

The job and the person are the same. The individual gets lost in some never-ending chess game. There’s always one more person who needs to speak with you, one more phone call to make.

Then, after years pass and the official is ready to walk away and live their own life, they find themselves standing in City Hall, listening to a dispatcher count down the minutes.

He’d just wanted to ensure someone had signed up to run for his spot. He was done. He had a family waiting for him, awaiting a new chapter of his life to start. No more endless council meetings. No more late night and weekend calls. More free nights, more time with the kids.

Now 30 seconds remained to declare for office. Now 20 seconds. Everyone standing there, frozen, watching him, wondering.

He sighed, took the documents nearby and signed his name, committing himself to another four-year term.

He’d call his wife afterward.

