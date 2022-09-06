Alan Riquelmy: Fear of ghosts

The Las Vegas strip by morning light resembles a husk.

The air already has the weight of humidity as joggers, madly, run past. There are a few others, as well, early risers looking for a coffee, maybe.

Most are still in bed, sleeping off their reveries. They’ll return soon enough and the machine of the strip will start its revolutions again.

It’s a seemingly endless cycle — people fill the sidewalks and restaurants, the concert venues and gambling halls. The numbers grow as the hours pass, rising to some unintelligible crescendo. Then, slowly, the wheel starts to slow. A few lights wink out and the sounds, for the most part, suddenly stop.

Las Vegas doesn’t sleep, but it does rest uncomfortably, mumbling in its fugue before the whole thing starts again.

It’s the constant question — has this place changed, or have you? You know the answer. The strip has been like this forever. Sure, buildings change names and get new paint. Some are demolished as others take their place. But the core feeling remains. The ghosts here are all frozen in time. You can still call their names and shake their hands.

Be watchful when they call your name in return.

Years ago, much younger, you’d run through the area like it might evaporate the next day. Playing poker at every casino you could, keeping a dollar chip as a souvenir. Poor, and throwing money around like you’d found a never-ending source of it.

Blame Chris Moneymaker, the 2003 champ of the World Series of Poker who made a generation of foolish kids think they could play professionally. Players sported hoodies and sunglasses, emulating the TV players while playing for minuscule stakes in comparison.

Did you at least look good doing it? Ask the ghosts.

Now, many of the poker rooms are gone, victims of the pandemic. You can still spot a few sunglasses under glaring lights, but you stay away. It’s changed too much, or you have.

The lure of exotic restaurants has taken the place of poker rooms, and pristine martinis the place of beer. There’s this one restaurant, at the top of some building, boasting a panoramic view of the city. Or another, ensconced under a windowed dome, allows you to watch the sky darken while electric lights and air-conditioning maintain a 21st-century comfort on the ground below.

And those mad joggers you can spot in the early mornings on the strip? You might have become one of them. One day each year, the strip closes to traffic. Tens of thousands of runners fill the street for hours as they take on a marathon or half-marathon.

It’s somewhere around Mile 4 when you wonder, how did this happen?

Is there a younger version of yourself slumped over a poker table right now, feverish, hoping for one big win to set everything right?

Or is some version closing the distance as you take just one more walk break? Tired and fading, how many times can you run this distance before things fall apart?

The counter at the finish line keeps climbing. Tick tock.

But, like the rhythmic cycle of the strip itself, the race ends. The cards are all dealt and played, the GPS watch stopped as you cross the finish line. New ghosts are made. Laughing, they embrace their older counterparts like long-lost brothers.

And you? Well, have a drink and enjoy the moment. You’ll make more ghosts next year.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@thenion.com or 530-477-4249