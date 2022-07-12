Alan Riquelmy: Don’t tell the nuns

The third grade English workbook was a breeze.

It was teaching us how to use commas. With a No. 2 pencil, students were to place commas in the sentences provided. Thankfully, the designers of the workbook had included large spaces in between words where they should go.

How easy is school, I thought. Come on, give me a challenge.

Little did I know algebra was a few short years away. Then algebra II. It all gets a bit recursive, like the comma. I, just, don’t, know, how, to, stop.

People in my industry have a weird relationship with the punctuation. You thought right versus left was bad. The pro and anti-Oxford comma folks are worse, because the stakes are that much lower. They form cabals and call each other out on social media. They seethe at what is considered improper usage. Strangers will insult you all while making themselves feel better about themselves.

It’s too much, all too much and there’s no reason for it.

We were taught you can’t start a sentence with a conjunction. But why? Capitalize the first word of each sentence. e e cummings never did. Don’t see why I should.

And two spaces when starting a new sentence? A paragraph can’t be just one word?

Whatever.

I’ve told reporters that English is like “The Matrix” — some rules can be bent. Others can be broken.

What, like some dark-suited agent is going to come for me for misusing a comma? I was taught by nuns. You don’t scare me.

But I get it. Language is a building block of our culture and culture must have its rules. Sure, there’s music and fashion, but those are easily appropriated by various subcultures. What’s in vogue for one group is trash for another. By the way, your music is terrible.

The English language, though, spoken or written, is used by a lot of people. I guess we could switch to Esperanto, but it’s been tried and no one liked it. So, we augment the language we’ve got and make our own rules. Then we complain when the newest generation starts doing it wrong. It’s the American way.

Funny thing, I was always taught that English is a living language. It changes shape to suit our needs. Latin is used by lawyers and doctors because it’s dead. It’s not going to change. In vino veritas? Sure, I’ll have a glass. Just don’t get too buzzed, hammered, wasted or twisted, three sheets to the wind and you’ll be pushing up daisies and pining for the fjords.

What are these guttural sounds emanating from vocal chords? I don’t know. Put them in a certain order, assign meaning to them and call it a day. Better yet, codify it in written form and pass it down through the ages until some dumb kid is scribbling in a workbook with a No. 2 pencil.

Better than doing algebra problems, I guess.

I think our petty disagreements and peccadilloes over English, in fact, bring us closer together instead of pushing us apart. We speak it and argue over it, and get an odd sense of satisfaction just to have that disagreement.

It’s our language, dirty and tatty though it might be. We mold it like dough, shape it into perfection and then eat it whole just to do it all again.

Disruptive and magic, words spark emotion, wars and marriages. They turn some into politicians and put others behind bars, depending on how they’re used.

Just don’t tell the nuns about that last one.

Really.

I

mean

it.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249