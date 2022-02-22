Alan Riquelmy: Crossing the line

The message was plain, on an index card, and simply stated: “David Koresh is the messiah.”

You remember him — the cult leader in Waco whose predilection for firearms led to the federal government raiding the Branch Davidian compound and, ultimately, Koresh’s death.

This was must-watch TV in 1993 and fodder for immature kids in their ongoing onslaught against anything adults held sacred. Like, for example, the incarnation of God on this planet. Just write a blasphemous sentence on a blank card, pin it to your shirt and wander the halls, waiting for outrage to find you.

Debate club, this wasn’t.

Instead, it was a small group of kids given a tool to scrape against the strong religious beliefs of authorities in a large public school.

And these kids, lemme tell ya, they were itchin’ for detention.

I thought about them earlier this month when reading the story about a local substitute teacher reprimanding a student about his thin blue line mask.

This story made all the headlines: A Lyman Gilmore Middle School substitute teacher makes disparaging remarks about a student’s mask, saying it is “not an American flag,” and calling it “the new Confederacy flag.” He now can no longer work for the school district, and might discover he can’t be a substitute in the state.

The fallout from this incident is … surprisingly appropriate. There was no reason for this substitute to voice his political opinion to a student, and especially not when it’s on what’s become a common article of clothing. This substitute should have been booted for comments about a thin blue line symbol, a political shirt, or — dare I say — a message of belief about the identity of the Son of Man.

Politics and religion are, not surprisingly, touchy subjects. Our schools could opt for a uniform, I suppose, to ensure quaint conformity, though that would create a whole set of new problems parents likely don’t want to fool with.

So, instead, there’s a reasonable dress code in place. For Lyman Gilmore, that includes no “pictures or writing that can be considered as vulgar, obscene or be gang, alcohol, tobacco, or drug related, or show ethnic or religious prejudice.”

That seemingly provides plenty of wiggle room for students to show some individuality, while maintaining a level of decency we expect in classrooms and society. We all want students to develop well-rounded personalities, right? That means they’ll develop beliefs in politics and religion, and want to express them.

Seems like this substitute teacher either didn’t read the dress code or failed to understand it. Maybe some teachers from a certain high school circa 1993 failed to do the same thing.

This is the crux of my argument — that students have the freedom, within appropriate guidelines, to express their thoughts through their wardrobe, without the personal predilections of administrators interfering. We expect some malcontent to yell at you in the grocery store parking lot for your “Coexist” bumper sticker, but that shouldn’t happen in school. School is where students are free to test new beliefs, within reason and without fear of an authority figure berating them.

This is why Lyman Gilmore had to expel the substitute. He’s the one who crossed the line.

As for the kids all those years ago, well, chalk it up to changing times. What was true then isn’t necessarily true now.

And even if it is in that little Southern town, at least there’s time in detention to draw up the next index card.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com