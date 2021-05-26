Alan Cary: Get vaccinated for others’ sake

As a medical doctor, this is directed to the anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers out there. You need to walk in my shoes.

I have worked in an intensive care unit, intubated a patient, put them on a ventilator, used a multitude of IV drugs, and still watched the patient die before my eyes. That is what is happening with COVID-19.

Nearly 600,000 deaths is not a hoax! Yes, there is a low probability that you will be one of them, but do you want to be the one to infect a friend or family member and have them die or become a COVID long hauler?

Please think about all the potential consequences of not getting a vaccination or wearing a mask and socially distancing. You have your rights, but the virus does not care.

The side effects of the vaccinations are minimal compared to the effects of COVID: brain fog , loss of smell, pulmonary fibrosis, heart myositis-congestive heart failure, kidney failure, blood clots.





Science is science. I learned about vaccine herd immunity in my immunology class many years ago.

When the virus started, I called multiple sites to volunteer and got minimal response. I walked into our local pharmacy, owned by David and Kelly Dokimo, who were just setting up a vaccination clinic.

They asked, “Do you want to start tomorrow?” That’s the local support I enjoy from this community: All hands on deck. I personally have given around 2,000 vaccinations at Dokimos, plus additional by other volunteer doctors.

I cannot say enough about Dokimos’ commitment to the community. I’m a firm believer in live locally, shop locally and be involved and support your local businesses. That is what makes our community so special.

This is another time when I have made the decision to support my local community by volunteering to give vaccinations and moving all my current and future prescriptions to Dokimos after seeing what commitment they have made to our community.

Good luck on your decision and I hope you don’t become a COVID long hauler or pass the infection to a loved one at risk.

If still interested in getting a vaccination, go to Dokimospharmacy.com or myturn.com. Dokimos is offering the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thank you to the hesitant who got vaccinated to protect not only yourself but your family, friends and your community!

Alan Cary, MD, is a retired microbiologist, lab technologist, internist and anesthesiologist who worked and lives in Grass Valley.