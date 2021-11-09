Al Jones: In terram salicam mulieres ne succedant

Shakespeare’s “Henry V” offers a brilliantly conceived example of the circular yet seductive qualities of expert advice offered by government bureaucracies.

The English King Henry wishes to claim the throne of France, but his claim descends through a woman. Property could descend through females in English law. France, however, followed the Salic law — “No woman shall inherit Salic land.” Titles passed only through males, barring Henry’s claim. Henry turns to the Archbishop of Canterbury:

My learned lord, we pray you to proceed

And justly and religiously unfold

Why the law Salique that they have in France





should, or should not, bar us in our claim.

Thus begins Shakespeare’s great management consulting assignment. The king continues in beautiful Shakespearean prose, commanding the archbishop to forget who is asking but rather instead give him an honest answer.

Although the year is 1415, the same scene is set in government offices the world over every time the boss calls for advice. The archbishop knows that he cannot forget that Henry is the king. And he knows exactly what he’s really supposed to believe:

Then hear me, gracious sovereign … There is no bar

To make against your highness’ claim to France

But this, which they produce from Pharamond,

‘In terram Salicam mulieres ne succedant:

‘No woman shall succeed in Salique land:’

Which Salique land the French unjustly gloze

To be the realm of France …

The archbishop goes on and on, explaining that, despite such glozing, the Salic land is not France but rather Meissen in Germany. He cites examples of female descent, spinning and tumbling, a rollicking word salad of jive designed to obfuscate while allegedly enlightening. Today, imagine spreadsheets, PowerPoints, earnest young associates holding laser pointers in their hands. The archbishop concludes:

[The earliest Kings of France]

hold in right and title of the female:

So do the kings of France [hold] unto this day.

In other words, “You go, Harry! Whomp on those frogs!”

I read this speech again whenever some official government report conveniently confirms exactly what the current president wants. The light at the end of the tunnel in Vietnam. Weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Iran is not building nuclear weapons. Now, climate change.

Last January, President Joe Biden set the intelligence services to the task of evaluating if climate change presented a serious threat to national security. Like the archbishop, those services did not treat that as an open question. Rather, they knew the desired answer. Climate change is a huge threat to national security. And so they diligently reported, no doubt complete with spreadsheets and PowerPoints.

I am curious to know how the threat of climate change stacked up against, say, the threat from the 100 ICBM silos that satellite photos show under construction in China. Or Chinese plans to build several aircraft carriers and challenge the fading U.S. Navy presence in the western Pacific. Or the capabilities of their new “hypersonic missile,” which actually appears to be a quite destabilizing, touted-but-never-tried Cold War Fractional Orbit Bombardment System. Or the Chinese assessment of whether the United States would sling some nukes if the People’s Liberation Army invaded Taiwan.

While our intelligence services labored on their assigned climate change task, Afghanistan ended in a huge fiasco, certainly caused in part by intelligence failures. The Chinese launched their hypersonic missile, surprising us with its capabilities. Those pickup-driving domestic terrorists, though, there the president has inspired our intelligence services to have a laser focus. They know who they are. They have them on camera at the In-N-Out.

Biden ordered the report not for its national security effect, but to drive his climate change agenda in Congress. Given the source and the objective, I have the feeling that the report has about as much real value as the archbishop’s slanted advice to the king.

Historical note: Buoyed by the archbishop’s opinion, Henry invaded France, won a huge victory at Agincourt and took the French throne. He died soon after. Soon after that, Joan of Arc appeared (or, if you’re French, God sent Joan of Arc) and kicked out the English. The Salic Law survived until the revolution. Conclusion: Biased management reports lead to surprising and unexpected outcomes.

P.S.: “Gloze” is in the Scrabble dictionary.

