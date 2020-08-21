Ray Bryars: In the dead of night

I read with amazement that our county supervisors suddenly decided to vote regarding expanding shooting hours in Nevada County. Where did this come from? Have we been taken over by politicians from Chicago?

I saw no public notice about this or if there was, it was in fine print on the back page. One supervisor rapidly pulls something together and takes it for a vote. Is this legal? Shouldn’t there be a lot more public involvement?

It’s bad enough that any changes are being considered, but the extent proposed is beyond belief. If I read it correctly, it was proposed that shooting be allowed from a half an hour after sunrise to a half an hour before sunset. Has anyone thought about this? In mid summer that’s from 6:12 a.m. to 8:04 p.m. Don’t tell me that won’t interfere with your sleep or your quiet times on your patio or deck. And it could be even worse. If state policy is adopted, it would be from 5:12 a.m. to 9:04 p.m. Does anyone realize how this would impact a residential area or property close to a five-acre parcel?

I live within earshot of the Nevada County Gun Club and I am exposed to gunshots from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., three days a week. This is enough already. In the 36 years that I’ve lived here, there doesn’t appear that there has been any attempt to absorb the sound or to limit the size or report of the guns being used. You would think that for any range close to residences, there would be some constraints on noise. How about a target of a 20dB reduction in noise level before any changes to hours? There are sound absorbing blankets that are designed for Gun Clubs. This should be required, regardless of any changes to hours.

I urge anyone who is impacted by noise to stay tuned to this issue and put a reminder on your calendar for the Fall. We have lived with the current hours since 2018 and the vast majority of county residents are OK with it. I see no reason why we should make any changes.

Ray Bryars lives in Nevada City.