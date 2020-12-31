Carolyn Feuille: Free online forum on domestic and sexual violence

The persistent silent pandemic of domestic and sexual violence is exacerbated by the COVID-19 virus and continues to increase drastically. This violence is a worldwide women’s health and civil rights issue. The World Health Organization estimates that one in four women experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

Intimate partner violence is not confined to victims and their families. It touches us all with costly expenses for child/family trauma and community resources, such as law enforcement and shelters.

In Nevada County alone, requests for help from Community Beyond Violence have nearly tripled since the beginning of the year. Many victims are severely isolated by the stay-at-home policies and by economic instability with job loss. Community Beyond Violence is partnering with the Nevada County Branch of the American Association of University Women to offer a free public forum, “Domestic and Sexual Violence: How It Touches Us All.”

Join us online to learn from a panel of experts how key community roles and resources work together to assist our victims and ways you can help.

The forum will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 at nevadacountymedia.org. Click “Watch Now”. Also shown live on Comcast Channel 11 or Suddenlink Channel 16. The recording will be available starting Feb. 5.

Carolyn Feuille

Grass Valley