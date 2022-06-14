Carol Barnick: Mill Street was a jewel

Full disclosure … I’m an outsider from So Cal! Although members of my family have resided in Grass Valley for the past 40 years and despite owning a house there myself, I have yet to make Grass Valley my home but plan to in the near future.

For awhile now, I’ve been reading about and watching the transformation of Mill Street into its current iteration and feel compelled to share my thoughts as a last ditch effort to save our main street before it’s too late.

My folks lived out on McCourtney Road, so our typical route into town was making a left on Mill Street from McCourtney. Approaching the downtown main street was always engaging since I rarely (if ever) had the chance to experience anything similar in the greater Los Angeles area.

I loved to see and feel the bustle of people walking up and down the street on the sidewalk and visiting all the shops as cars passed slowly by. More often than not, I would luck out and find a spot to park on the street, which was especially helpful for my two aging parents whose mobility was in decline.

We would shop the entire street and then get a bite to eat. I have decorated my house, stocked my kitchen, purchased clothing and shoes, scoured the antique shops and satisfied my sweet tooth — all from when Mill Street used to be easily accessible and great.

Now, when I approach the downtown from McCourtney, I am stopped dead in my tracks by a plastic barrier that prevents me from enjoying and driving through our historical main street.

Beyond the plastic barrier, the street looks dead. Since I visit Grass Valley often, I have witnessed this sad display of inactivity over and over again. Gone is the bustling heart and soul of the community. What was once charming and nostalgic is now a sad and barren promenade wanna-be.

What were the leaders of the community thinking when they made the decision to cast to the side such a valuable, unique treasure as our drivable main street?

On my last visit, I decided to take my 83-year-old mother to Mill Street to try to understand what our leaders must see that I do not. Surely there was a reasoning to which I was blind.

First off, parking was a major issue. Despite having a handicap placard, we could not find any parking — handicap or otherwise. Finally on our sixth time around and 20 minutes later, we were able to secure a regular parking place in the lot on Church Street. The trek down to Mill Street was a lot for my mom, who requires the use of a walker.

By the time we were actually on Mill Street, my elderly mother was tired and had to sit down. The entire atmosphere was very lackluster — low activity and no energy. It was a good attempt to right things during the pandemic, but now it’s just really sad.

I think you all have made a grave mistake. How can the businesses on Mill Street survive when it seems to me that the majority of the residents don’t like it and don’t support the changes? What will happen to our local business owners on Mill Street when Target opens and it’s so much easier to shop there rather than deal with the hassles of trying to park and navigate shopping on Mill Street?

Even when people are well intentioned and want to support the local business owners, convenience will win out over the headaches and hassles presented by the current iteration.

I hope this letter (which I am sure there are many) is the one letter that sparks a reconsideration of this travesty. The leaders of the community made a misstep. It happens!

But please, do the right thing and change your course of action. Put the exorbitant amount of money earmarked for this promenade into the revitalization of Mill Street as a drivable, bustling downtown main street once again.

You had a jewel … don’t throw it away.

Carol Barnick lives in Pomona.